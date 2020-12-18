Chattahoochee Technical College marked its fall 2020 graduation with a drive-thru ceremony Thursday at the North Metro Campus in Acworth.
Nearly 200 of the college’s 640 fall semester 2020 graduates participated in the ceremony, which was adapted from the traditional pomp and circumstance due to coronavirus concerns, according to Chattahoochee Tech.
A parade of cars traveled through the center of campus. One by one, graduates got out of their vehicles and were met with cheering faculty and staff, and walked down a red carpet while their names were announced. Each graduate also posed for a photo with Chattahoochee Tech President Ron Newcomb. Faculty and staff were socially distanced and wore face masks.
“We are all so proud of how our students persevered through a difficult year to complete their education,” Newcomb said in a statement. “They have gained real-world career training that has prepared them to serve local workforce development needs, even during these challenging times.”
According to the college, over 100 December 2020 graduates had already completed a bachelor’s or graduate degree at another college. Of the 640-member class, 51 students were 4.0 honor graduates. The most popular areas of study for graduates were medical career programs, which included nursing, medical assisting, physical therapist assistant and radiography. These graduates will join the workforce of essential health care workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Other popular programs among the graduating class included welding and joining technology, accounting, cybersecurity, networking specialist and computer programming.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
