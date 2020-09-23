MARIETTA — School executives, elected officials and local business leaders convened at Chattahoochee Technical College's Marietta campus on Wednesday morning to cut a ribbon at the school's new health science building.
The school initially planned to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring after the building opened in January, but officials postponed the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ron Newcomb, Chattahoochee Technical College’s president, said the new health science building will allow students to have all their classes in one central location.
“We didn’t have, on this campus, a building named a health building,” Newcomb said. “This is such an asset now. … We’ve got something that’s important enough to be called a health building.”
The college broke ground on the health science building in October 2018, Newcomb said.
Jennifer Nelson, Chattahoochee Technical College’s vice president of advancement, said students come from all across the county and beyond to attend classes at the health science building in Marietta.
“A third of our students are in a health care program or trying to get into a health care program, so that’s about 3,000 students across the college,” she said. “Students from all over the service area will come here.”
The health science building in Marietta houses licensed practical nursing, medical assisting, certified nursing assistant, clinical laboratory technology, patient care technician and dental assisting programs. The building features classrooms and dedicated labs for anatomy, biology, chemistry, physics and physiology. The college will also offer prerequisite classes in the health science building.
“It also opens up more opportunities,” Nelson said of the building. “It allows us to expand those core offerings which support these core programs.”
Cutting the Ribbon
Prior to cutting a blue Cobb Chamber ribbon outside of the health science building, a series of speakers addressed a crowd of students, elected officials and other guests. Students joined the ceremony before their Wednesday classes, and State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, and State Sens. Lindsey Tippins, R-Marietta, and Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, were in attendance on Wednesday morning.
Greg Dozier, a commissioner with the Technical College System of Georgia, said Chattahoochee Technical College and other technical schools in the state are training students for important roles, especially now during a public health crisis.
“During this pandemic, we have adopted at TCSG a saying that ‘we train heroes,’” Dozier said. “And it is so perfect for today because we are here to represent our nursing and medical profession.”
Dozier thanked the dozens of medical students who joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the school parking lot. He said the students will be ready to work as soon as they finish their classes.
“We train folks to be prepared to be needed,” he said, “to be able to do their job the day they walk out.”
President Newcomb said Wednesday was a celebration of all the efforts from local leaders and lawmakers to build the health science facility for Chattahoochee Technical College students.
“A ribbon-cutting is a celebration, and a part of that celebration is not just about the building,” he said. “It’s about the purpose and the values that we share, that are important, that unify us.”
He said the true value of the new facility will be clear in the long term as thousands of students take classes and learn about health sciences in Marietta.
“When you look at this building, don’t think just in terms of ‘wow, this is nice,’” he said. “ Don’t think in terms of ‘these are the labs you’re going to see.’ Don’t think just in terms of the students sitting here today… Think of the students that will go through here by the thousands in the decades to come.”
Newcomb said the new facility will help students succeed and thrive in the fields that they want to work in.
“The value of that kind of education is something that unifies us," he said, “and I think it’s OK if you talk about some of the things that unify us.”
