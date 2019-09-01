The Chattahoochee Plantation Women’s Club is about making connections. This year, the nonprofit celebrates 50 years of community, beginning with a Garden Party Opening Luncheon on Sept. 13 at Atlanta Country Club. The year is filled with other special events.
“Our women’s club mission is to serve a role in the community to preserve it, but also to be a social conduit for women and to serve a charitable role in the greater Atlanta community,” said east Cobb resident Janie Kissling, who has been a member since 1987. Kissling served as president for two years, and has also served as vice-president, recording secretary, parliamentarian, interest group chairman, sunshine chairman, advisory board member, nominating committee member, officer installation chairman and historian.
CPWC was founded in the 1970s by Lettie Nixon as a garden club under the Chattahoochee Plantation Association. “Their primary goal as a garden club was to beautify the neighborhood, to have social gatherings and develop fellowship and community with one another,” said east Cobb resident Julie Lischer, communications chair and historian, who has been a member since 2005.
Over the years, CPWC evolved. “As the club grew, we have had a more charitable outreach. We would raise money for various charitable organizations in the area, mainly children’s and women’s organizations. Each year, we choose different charities to support. We’ve given hundreds and hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last 50 years,” Lischer said.
CPWC has supported various charities such as the Center for Children and Young Adults, Wellspring, Drake House, Canine Assistance and MUST Ministries. This year, they will highlight one charity a month as part of the celebration.
CPWC plays a vital role in the area. “The women’s club has played a significant role in the lives of our community. We have been the cement that held our neighborhood together, from welcoming newcomer couples to the neighborhood and then helping the women plug into nearly 20 small interest groups, where they immediately find a connection with others who share their passions,” Kissling said.
CPWC has more than 200 members. “It comes down to community and building friendships. You’re in a group with women of all ages and backgrounds and several nationalities. We live in the community together and all have the same goals. Learning something new, building friendship and helping others,” Lischer said.
CPWC builds community.
“Our women have served tireless hours in our community, planting flowers, fighting zoning that affects our quality of life and becoming block captains who reach out to neighbors,” Kissing said. “Our women support a neighbor from the moment they move in as they welcome them and surround them with food and cards if they experience a death in the family or illness. One of my favorite themes our group was ‘Make the Connection — Get Plugged in.’ I think that is the CPWC in a nutshell. We are the extension cords who help people connect, plug in, and light.”
Learn more at chattahoocheeplantationwomensclub.org.
