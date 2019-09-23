A 19-year-old Georgia Tech student drowned while trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River near Cumberland, in the area of West Palisades Trail, Cobb County police say.
James Strock went in the water near 3700 Akers Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and attempted to swim across the river but witnesses did not see him surface after he went under, police said.
Strock’s body was found by underwater search and recovery police just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, almost a whole day after he vanished while swimming.
Police did not say where Strock’s body was found, stating the investigation into the drowning is ongoing.
Strock was a second-year student in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech, according to student dean and student life president John Stein, who issued a statement informing the university’s community about the incident.
“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of a tragic accident involving one of our own undergraduates. After exhaustive efforts, officials called off the search at dusk and said they will resume recovery efforts on Sunday morning,” Stein posted online just after midnight Sunday morning.
He updated the post on Georgia Tech’s Reddit page around 9 p.m. that night, confirming Strock’s body had been recovered.
“On behalf of Georgia Tech, we offer our deepest condolences to James’ family and friends during this difficult time. I have been in constant contact with his family and will continue to be there to support them,” Stein said.
Strock was originally from Uganda and moved to the United States aged 16, the university said.
“He worked hard to adapt and excelled academically, according to his parents. James was a computer engineering major and an active member of our campus community,” Stein said, adding that Strock was an avid user of the university’s recreational center and a members of its ministry.
“This is a tragic loss, and I urge you take advantage of the counseling services that are available on campus,” Stein told the campus community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.