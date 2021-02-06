Students seeking to earn a high-school level diploma can now do so through the High School Equivalency Test exam at Chattahoochee Technical College, a lower-cost option than the General Educational Development (GED).
The college announced it is now offering the High School Equivalency Test exam in addition to the GED test. Students who pass these tests are conferred high school-equivalent diplomas.
Chattahoochee Tech offers free classes to help students prepare for both exams, which can be taken online or in-person.
Scholarships and financial aid may be available to help cover the cost of taking either exam.
The test is five parts, each of which is $10.75 for computer tests and $15 for paper tests, or a total of $53.75 for computer tests and $75 for paper tests.
The GED is a four-part test, and it costs $40 for each subject or $160 for all four.
The GED and High School Equivalency Test credentials are recognized by employers, technical colleges and some four-year universities.
“For anyone who didn’t finish high school, we encourage them to earn either the GED or the HiSET high school equivalency credential,” Chattahoochee Tech Director of Adult Education Chris Hord said in a statement. “A better life is grounded in a solid education, and we’re here to help.”
For more information, contact the Chattahoochee Technical College Adult Education program at Adulted-GED@ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
