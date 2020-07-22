The final application deadline at Chattahoochee Technical College is Friday for fall semester classes that start Monday, Aug. 17. No placement testing is required for fall semester applicants.
“Students at Chattahoochee Tech can gain the skills and experience they need in programs that prepare them to become part of today’s essential workforce, even during these challenging times,” CTC President Ron Newcomb said in a statement. “We are very proud of the fact that Chattahoochee Tech produces graduates who are meeting the demand from local employers for highly skilled employees to fill well-paid jobs available now in our community.”
Chattahoochee Tech reports it enrolled over 14,000 students in the past academic year. It offers over 50 programs of study; popular programs include health sciences degrees in nursing, clinical laboratory technology and paramedicine, as well as computer information systems technology, and manufacturing and engineering technologies.
Chattahoochee Tech is the largest technical college in the state with eight campus locations serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding, and Pickens. The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes, and adult education programs that include free GED preparation classes.
“Students don’t have to travel far from home for a top-quality, affordable college education that prepares them to succeed in today’s workforce,” said Newcomb. “We welcome all students and ensure they have the resources and support they need to be successful.”
In order to submit an application, go to: https://www.chattahoocheetech.edu/online-application-new/
