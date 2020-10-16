ACWORTH — Students in manufacturing programs at Chattahoochee Technical College will have access to an expanded working space in early 2022.
Chattahoochee Tech leaders celebrated its upcoming Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Emerging Technologies at the North Metro campus near Acworth with a groundbreaking ceremony this week.
The $8.9 million facility will be 20,001 square feet and located in front of the main group of buildings on the campus, according to the college. It will house advanced labs for two degree programs: industrial maintenance and electrical technology, and precision machining and manufacturing.
There will also be a lab for robotics, which is offered as a certificate with two of Chattahoochee Tech's programs: industrial maintenance, and electrical and computer engineering. The building is planned to have two lecture classrooms and four offices for faculty.
"This is going to be a state-of-the-art training facility for all things with manufacturing," said Chattahoochee Tech President Ron Newcomb.
About 300 students are enrolled in programs that will make use of the lab spaces when the center opens, which is projected to be January 2022, said Jason Tanner, vice president of academic affairs.
"The building is going to represent the highest level skills in those programs," Tanner said.
The building will also be designed to help facilitate students' work-based learning at local businesses. Students who graduate with Chattahoochee Tech's industrial maintenance and precision machining degrees have gone on to work for, in Cobb County, companies like FedEx, Glock, Win-Tech and Plethora, Tanner said.
Chattahoochee Technical College is comprised of eight campuses that serve the six-county area of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding, Pickens.
