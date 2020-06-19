Frustrated voters, activists and candidates slammed the Cobb Board of Elections Friday, saying their struggle to cast ballots was tantamount to “voter suppression.”
The outcry came just moments before the board voted to certify the results of the election.
Of about 518,000 eligible voters, 36.3%, or almost 188,000, cast a ballot in the primary.
Just over 107,000 people voted absentee, smashing the county’s previous record of 44,000 in the 2008 general election. Another 11,000 voted early in-person.
Despite the record turnout, speakers at the board’s hearing Friday said they saw a number of people decide not to vote in the face of long lines.
The issue, they said, was especially acute in south Cobb, which has the county’s highest concentration of minorities and Democrats.
ISSUES
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, first commended Janine Eveler, head of the county’s elections department, for her “excellent job” handling an “avalanche” of absentee ballots.
Although some of the issues the county faced were out of its control, Bettadapur continued, some were not.
“The debacle that unfolded on election day disproportionately hit Cobb County District 4 and blue, Democratic precincts,” she said.
Of 39 precincts that did not open on time June 9, she said, 25 were in Democrat-majority precincts and half were in District 4, which covers south Cobb.
“Reports of long lines, four to six hours, from Democratic majority precincts persisted throughout the day,” she said. “Whereas in other parts of the county, after initial startup problems, voters were in and out of their precincts in relatively short order.”
Democrat Priscilla Smith, who is running to unseat state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, said everything was going “extremely smoothly in my largely white, largely Republican section of town.”
One caller likened the issues on June 9 to segregation.
“It feels to me like it’s intentional,” she said. “There was another polling location within a mile from the Austell Community Center with no line all day.”
Another caller, who moved to Austell from Smyrna almost two years earlier, said she arrived at her precinct at 6:45 a.m. It took more than two hours before the line even began to move.
“I’ve never experienced what I experienced (June 9) before in what I feel is a matter of comparing a predominantly white area versus the predominantly black area that I’m now in,” she said.
Yet another called, George Balbona, said the primary was an example of “chaos by design” and said the county should use paper ballots going forward.
“Hand marked paper ballots: not a lot of training needed,” he said. “(It’s) a lot cheaper to buy a ballpoint pen than a $107 million-plus training-plus-storage boondoggle, and you know that’s what it is. It’s voter suppression.”
Some of the commission members chafed at the accusation.
“That’s about as far from what occurred as I can imagine,” said Vice-chair Fred Aiken. “I really personally resent that comment.”
Neera Bahl, who was appointed to the elections board by the county’s Republican Party, seconded Aiken’s remarks. Her colleague Jessica Brooks disagreed, however.
Brooks, who was appointed by the Cobb Democratic Party, said issues that deterred registered voters do “suppress the vote, whether it’s intentional or whether it’s unintentional.”
RESPONSE
Those problems, Eveler said, could be attributed to the debut of new, complicated voting machines and a lack of adequate training – both of them compounded by the coronavirus and restrictions on in-person meetings.
“The state did supply some videos and some setup instructions, but there was no coordinated poll worker training for the state, so we had to develop our own online training,” she said, adding that a failure to provide more training about what to do in emergencies meant there was an inconsistent response across the county as problems appeared.
The vendor only gave the county one technician, she continued. The county hired 12 of its own, but that still wasn’t enough.
Some were assigned to cover 19 polls, “which is impossible to cover,” Eveler said, adding that the county typically has 20 people ready to troubleshoot technical issues.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said he would like to have a technician at every poll by election day in November, according to Eveler, but has also suggested that the counties hire them, “so I’m not confident on that.”
On June 9, election workers reported that the devices used to check voters in “were not syncing, or that they could not encode cards, and they couldn’t log in, because it gave unexpected messages,” Eveler said. “We were given no instructions on how to resolve these syncing issues, and so we couldn’t really help the poll workers.”
Some poll workers had apparently contacted the vendor, who said the issues could be resolved by bringing “a secure Wi Fi device called ‘Cradle Point’” to the affected location, she said.
“We did not have the resources to deliver that device to multiple poles with issues,” she explained. “The state provided no troubleshooting guide, and perhaps some simple fixes, like perhaps the syncing issue, could have been done by the poll workers … Without that kind of a guide, the poll workers were just trying to call us and our phone lines were jammed because, again, we did not have the staff to manage the phones appropriately — they were out in the field, working.”
The county was only able to hire 1,100 of its hoped for 1,400 poll workers, many of them in the last two weeks before the election and loaned from other county departments. The lack of experienced workers only compounded the problem.
The county also wasted precious time and money trying to acquire personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks, Eveler said.
“We were told by the state that we should just try and acquire our own supplies, since they didn’t know they could get anything for us,” she said. “In the last two weeks before the election, we were told that they had sufficient supplies for us, but by then we had spent a lot of time trying to secure our own, which we could have spent in better ways.”
One board member noted the county would likely be spared massive turnout in the August 11 runoff election, which should make for shorter lines and faster results. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether the issues listed by Eveler will — or can — be remedied in time.
There was one rather simple fix she noted.
Eveler pointed out that the long lines were caused, in part, by social distancing and sanitation requirements.
“I understand from comments that people are more concerned about the fact that they get through the line quicker than the fact that there is a risk of COVID-19,” she said, “so we’ll take that in mind for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.