Every January, Cobb County amends a map that details the recommended use of every inch of its land.
Cobb’s Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Map is not legally binding, as zoning is. But the county’s Planning Department staff will cite the map when recommending approval or rejection of projects that require a zoning change to move forward and gives developers an idea of which projects might be worth pursuing.
If a plot of land is designated “regional activity center,” say — the county’s most intense land-use designation — a developer might look at it and say, “You are targeting this area for growth, right Cobb County? And the answer generally would be yes,” Jason Gaines, the manager of Cobb’s Planning Division, said.
Tuesday, the Planning Commission will consider proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan map.
Most of the proposed changes would be made to reflect zoning changes made between October 2018 and September 2019, so that there is no friction between the map and how some parcels of land are zoned.
Others, however, were added to the agenda at commissioners’ request, an extension of the Cumberland regional activity center among them.
The RAC designation contains subcategories that further detail how a plot of land should be used. The extension of the Cumberland RAC is, in part, an attempt to align what’s happening in the area in question with appropriate subcategories.
But it is also, Gaines said, about keeping one eye on the future.
“Most of what’s associated with that change, the idea is to create an environment for potential growth down the line or potential redevelopment down the line,” he said.
The Planning Commission is a recommending body, and will only be able to recommend that the Board of Commissioners approve or deny the proposed changes.
“A big part of this alignment of the land use plan and zoning is based on commissioner feedback and community buy-in,” Gaines said. The county “wants the public to generally feel like this is their plan and act in good faith and try to make sure (it) reflects the general wishes of their communities.”
