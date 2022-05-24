MARIETTA — Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, has begun construction on a series of brand-new trails spanning 3.5 miles along the park's southern portion. These paved trails, which will be a spacious 9-feet wide, aim to offer community members more room to cycle and stroll while also addressing parking limitations.
Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman explained that the idea behind the multi-use trail project is to attract more guests to the park by linking the park to the surrounding communities, allowing more people to bike or walk to the park.
“This park is about the battle that happened here in the Civil War, so we don’t want to pave over the whole park,” Gamman said. “If we can’t have more parking lots, let’s get people here in other ways.”
Once the project gets closer to completion, which is currently slated for July 2023, Gamman said the park will be installing bicycle racks at trail heads. While bicycles will remain prohibited on the park’s hiking trails, their use will be welcome on the new multi-use paved trails.
Philip and Lisa Goodman, Kennesaw residents, said they love walking their dog along the shaded walking paths within the Kennesaw National Park.
“We are excited about the new multi-use trail; it will give us more opportunities to walk our dog here at the park,” Lisa said, as her dog, Havoc, panted happily at her side.
Gamman said that while there are currently no trail closures along any existing walking trails, eventually a trail on the south end of the park near Burnt Hickory Road will have to be re-routed to make way for the new paved trail.
Donald Olds, president of the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club, works closely with park staff to maintain trails and often organizes trail workdays. Olds said he is excited for the good things that are happening at the park this summer.
“Although the park is the most visited battlefield park in the nation, the intent of the multi-use trails is to allow more visitors to access the park by bike or on foot- which may alleviate some of the vehicle congestion,” Olds said.
Olds added that in addition to alleviating some of the parking pressure, this new paved path will also allow more opportunities for education and remembrance.
“As it is often forgotten, Kennesaw Mountain is a national battlefield park,” Olds said. “In addition to this new multi-use trail, visitors will soon see additional signage and interactive information regarding the historic nature of the park and the battle that was fought there in June of 1864.”
Philip Goodman said he enjoys learning about the history of the area. He and his wife always find the time to attend the historical commemorations the park hosts.
Honoring the lives lost during the battle of Kennesaw Mountain is the cornerstone of the park's work. So, on the weekend of June 25th and 26th the park will be hosting the 158th anniversary of the battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
“Every year to commemorate and remember the battle of Kennesaw Mountain we have a lot of different events happening,” Kennesaw Mountain Park’s acting Chief of Interpretation Jake Boling said.
Spanning the weekend, the park will be overseeing various educational programs throughout the day on everything from historic weapons demonstrations to living history exhibitions. Boling said that among the activities there will be a historically accurate camp set up which will allow visitors to observe a living reenactment of what life was like on the battlefield in 1864.
“These are consecrated grounds, there are many people who sacrificed their lives here,” Patrick Gamman said. “In one day, almost 5,000 people died.”
Gamman has big plans for future battle anniversaries that will include more opportunities to remember and honor the veterans who made Kennesaw Mountain Park what it is today.
“What really started the park were veterans from the Civil War,” Gamman explained. “Veterans actually had a really big role in making this park.”
As a gentle breeze rolled through the old trees that surround the park's visitor center, the sun cascaded upon the path with dappled late afternoon light. Lisa’s dog looked up at her with his gentle hazel eyes, eager to resume their walk.
“We feel so lucky to live close to such a lovely national park,” Lisa Goodman said before continuing down the path alongside her dog and husband.
Closer to the middle of the month, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park plans to release more information and a detailed schedule for the upcoming 158th anniversary in June. These details will be available at nps.gov/kemo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.