The Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel on Cobb's film industry today. 

The council's "Marietta in the Movies" will be streamed live at 11:45 a.m. today, where panelists Lee Cuthbert, Maida Morgan and Holly Quinlan will discuss film's economic benefits and recognition the industry brings to the county.

To watch, visit www.facebook.com/cobbchamber.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.