The Marietta Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel on Cobb's film industry today.
The council's "Marietta in the Movies" will be streamed live at 11:45 a.m. today, where panelists Lee Cuthbert, Maida Morgan and Holly Quinlan will discuss film's economic benefits and recognition the industry brings to the county.
To watch, visit www.facebook.com/cobbchamber.
