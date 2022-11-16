AUSTELL — The Cobb Chamber named Citizens of the Year for three south Cobb communities Wednesday.
The chamber honored Citizens of the Year Lin Harrison (Austell), Ray Thomas (Mableton) and Pam Conner (Powder Springs).
The awards honor people who have made a significant impact on their community and serve as role models. The chamber presented them at a South Cobb Area Council luncheon.
Harrison was honored for his decades of service to education and youth. He has been credited with transforming the Austell Community Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to serving young people.
Presenting the award, Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons called Harrison, who grew up in and around Austell, a “phenomenal person,” and “a faith leader who has focused on education and youth for decades.”
As chair of the collaborative, Harrison helped the organization achieve 501(c)(3) status, Clemons said.
The collaborative will be instrumental in helping to fund the expansion of the Austell Youth Innovation Center, the chamber said.
Clemons said the center’s goal “is to improve graduation rates and test scores for Austell youth, while providing a solid foundation to put them in line for the jobs of the future."
In Mableton, the chamber honored Thomas, the president of the Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC).
MIC board Chair Nate Smith read a statement from Cobb Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who could not attend the event.
“You are one of our strongest advocates in the community and have worked tirelessly utilizing your time, energy and resources,” Sheffield wrote.
Thomas joined MIC in 2016 and served as board chair from 2019 to 2022, when he assumed the presidency. He is credited with relaunching MIC’s corporate sponsorship program, founding a homeowner’s association (HOA) network, spearheading the design guidelines for Veterans Memorial Highway and Mableton Parkway, and growing MIC's membership to an all-time high.
Thomas also helped establish the Taste of Mableton festival and the Mableton Economic Development Summit. He advocated for Discovery Park at the River Line, which opened in 2020.
Thomas has also raised money to buy laptops for Lindley Middle students, worked to strengthen ties between Cobb Schools and the Latino community, and supported community events with Cobb Police.
Thomas gave short remarks when accepting the award, thanking his family, MIC and Jesus.
“Because all these things you hear … that ain’t Ray Thomas, that's him,” Thomas said.
Conner, the city manager for Powder Springs, was honored for more than two decades of service to the city. The chamber said she has overseen the revitalization of the city’s downtown, including the construction of Thurman Springs Park, and “taken the lead” on economic development.
Conner has also fostered relationships with nonprofits and business groups. The chamber praised her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with her ethics and professionalism.
Mayor Al Thurman called Conner “one who goes above and beyond the call of duty.”
“As Steve Harvey would say at the Apollo, put your hands together. Help me bring to the stage the one, the only, our city manager, Ms. Pam Conner!” Thurman said.
