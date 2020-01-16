CUMBERLAND -- In a packed room overlooking the stadium that houses the Atlanta Braves, John Loud announced a new era for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce.
“You look out this way, and see Kennesaw Mountain, you see Marietta, you see the Battery — the story that we’ll be able to tell, this is just the beginning,” said Loud, the Chamber’s 2020 chairman.
He was talking about the opening of the chamber’s new 17,517 square-foot office at 1,100 Circle 75 in Cumberland, which opened a mere 120 days after the sale of its former headquarters at 240 Interstate North Parkway.
The new offices were designed by architecture and interior design firm Rule Joy Trammell Rubio. Mason would not disclose what the chamber paid for the space, but said “we were able to be very fiscally responsible as an organization and we’re saving part of the proceeds from the building sale.”
In addition to the views, the new offices feature leather chairs inspired by the look and feel of catcher’s mitts, a rotating selection of artwork on loan from the Marietta Arts Council and a number of perks for the chamber’s 32 employees, including standing desks and a “wellness room.”
Like the chamber’s former home, the new offices were named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who chaired the chamber in 1988 and helped pass legislation that made the Cumberland Community Improvement District, the first CID in the state, possible.
The Cumberland CID has close ties to the chamber and is one of two other tenants on the floor, the other being Cobb Community Foundation.
The move began with a “SWOT” analysis in 2017 — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, said Amy Selby, who heads the chamber’s marketing and communications. One of the main items to come from that process was the need to renovate their space. After a cost/benefit analysis in 2018, they decided moving was a better and more cost-effective option.
Thursday evening’s ribbon-cutting included business leaders and elected officials from around the county.
“It tells a very good story” for the approximately 12,000 people that visit the chamber every year, CEO Sharon Mason said. “I think this makes a very strong first impression.”
Derek Norred, of CenterState Bank, was among those who attended the event.
“I think it’s phenomenal,” Norred said. “I think it’s a great tool and resource to recruit new companies to come to the Cob County area.”
The chamber’s Jeanette Sybert agreed.
“In our old space you could not see the county but here we have a great view of the county,” she said. “That’s really why we did it. So we could actually see the county we’re promoting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.