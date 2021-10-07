An artist sits on a piece of art meant to appear 3-D during a previous Chalktoberfest event. The annual Marietta festival had to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic but returns to the Square this weekend.
Thousands attend Chalktoberfest in 2019. The annual Marietta festival had to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic but returns to the Square this weekend.
Special - Courtesy Craig Houdeshell
Special - Courtesy Craig Houdeshell
Special - Courtesy Craig Houdeshell
Special - Courtesy Craig Houdeshell
Special - Courtesy Craig Houdeshell
After the pandemic forced the cancellation of one of Marietta's most successful annual festivals last year, Chalktoberfest, a gathering of artists from all over the world to chalk the streets of Marietta with hyper-detailed works returns to the Square this weekend.
This year’s festival, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes a selection of craft beer and wine, live music and a school and amateur art competition. The art competition and a children's scavenger hunt will both be held Sunday.
Admission for the festival is free, but for a fee, visitors can taste up to 125 different kinds of craft beer and 25 different kinds of wines.
Sally Macaulay, executive director of the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, which presents Chalktoberfest, said she expects around 100,000 visitors will attend the event over its two days on the Square, generating an economic impact of $5.2 million to the city and Cobb County.
"We are so excited to have this back in the city, and the artists are overjoyed, because they haven't been able to go out and be at festivals. So for them to come back is huge," Macaulay said. "We just can't wait to put it on and have all the crowds come see it. It's going to be awesome."
Weather conditions for the festival, which is one of the city's largest, are expected to be sunny and pleasant, albeit a little warm. Saturday's high is expected to be around 80 degrees, and Sunday's is expected around 77 degrees, according to an Accuweather forecast.
The forecast shows a low chance for rain on both days, but a humid day in store Sunday.
The city of Marietta will begin closing streets at 1 p.m. Friday in preparation for the festival.
