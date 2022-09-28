Chalktoberfest, a weekend-long chalk festival, is hitting the pavement again this year with artists from all over the world congregating on the Marietta Square.
The festival, which runs Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will kick off its ninth anniversary with craft beer and wine, live music, food trucks, a scavenger hunt and a community chalk competition on Oct. 9.
Sally Macaulay, executive director of the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, which presents Chalktoberfest, said she expects around 80,000 to 100,000 visitors will attend the event over its two days on the Square. Last year, Macaulay said the festival generated an economic impact of $5.2 million for the city and Cobb County.
“You truly have to come out and see for yourself these temporary masterpieces that are created right in front of your eyes,” she said. “The artists feel they are performing in front of the audience similar to a concert. Once the festival is over, the performance is also over and the art stays until the rain washes it away.”
Starting from just two artists in 2013, Chalktoberfest has morphed into a festival dedicated to uniting chalk artists from all over the world, including Italy, Mexico, Columbia and Ukraine. The festivities resumed in 2021 after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, bringing in some of the largest crowds the festival has ever seen. Macaulay said 94 artists are planning to attend this year.
One of those artists is Alex Maksiov, a Ukrainian artist. Maksiov attended Chalktoberfest last year with his wife, Tetiana Talanova, who is also a chalk artist. Maksiov was granted a special release to attend the festival in Marietta during the war in his home country with Russia.
“He is an amazing artist and we are so happy that he and his wife are able to participate at this year’s festival,” Macaulay said. “He is a master of 3D art.”
After joining fellow artists for Chalktoberfest, Maksiov, who hails from Kyiv, will have to return to Ukraine to fight for his country. He said appearing at Chalktoberfest gives him the opportunity to represent his country to festival patrons.
“The more people who see Ukrainian artists abroad, then the more you could speak with them ... about what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said.
In addition to the local, live art, visitors can enjoy food trucks on Atlanta Street and Mill Street. Shop vendors will include jewelry, paintings, wood crafts, glass carved pieces, a caricature artist and more, Macaulay said. Live bands will perform both days and a scavenger hunt featuring Waldo from “Where’s Waldo?” will be available for children on Sunday.
For adults, there will be 125 different craft beers and 25 wines at the Craft Beer Festival on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chalktoberfest is free to the public. Those who wish to participate in the Craft Beer Festival can purchase tickets at bigtickets.com/events/mcma/chalktoberfest2022. Tickets are on sale online for $45 until the day of the event when they will increase to $50.
