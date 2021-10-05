Chalktoberfest, an annual chalk festival presented by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art that brings artists from all over the world to chalk the streets of Marietta, will return this weekend after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
This year’s festival, which runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature craft beer and wine along with the chalk artists. The festival is free to the public, but for a fee, visitors can taste up to 125 different kinds of craft beer and 25 different kinds of wines. There are live bands playing both days of the festival and on Sunday there will be a school/non-professional art competition.
“I love the entire festival; the excitement of seeing these artists create works of art on the street and hearing them talking with the attendees on anything from how they got started to why they love the fact that their art is all washed away,” Sally Macaulay, the executive director of the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, said. “They feel it is a performance just like a concert. Once the performance is done the art goes away.”
On Sunday, children of all ages are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt to find different kinds of minions in some of the art work, Macaulay said. Children who find all the minions can take their scavenger hunt checklist to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Booth for a prize. Scavenger hunt sheets are available at the info booth. Adults can enjoy the beer festival on Saturday. Tickets for the beer festival are available at www.chalktoberfest.com where they will be at a discounted rate until Thursday before the festival.
The city of Marietta will begin closing streets at 1 p.m. Friday in preparation of the festival. The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art team will assist artists putting their tempera, or a paint substance that allows the artwork to stick to the street, and grid down on the pavement in preparation for their artwork, Macaulay said.
“Saturday is when the festival begins and the artists will work all day Saturday and all day Sunday and be finished Sunday at 5 p.m.” she said.
Chalktoberfest began as a way for the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art to fulfill its mission statement: “Building community through art,” Macaulay said.
“MCMA decided what a better way to do this than to put it on the street for everyone to see,” she said. “I have seen it grow from two artists to over 100 artists in the 8 years we have put this on.”
According to Macaulay, the festival is expected to bring in 80-plus artists from four countries.
“We are excited to have all of our artists this year,” she said. “We choose from a list of about 150 applicants to narrow this down to the list we have for this weekend. These artists are some of the most talented in the world.”
Despite last year’s hiatus due to Covid-19, the MCMA is expecting a good turnout for this year, Macaulay said. Several artists from California and a few other states had to cancel due to the rising Delta-variant in Georgia, she said.
“However, we always have a waiting list of artists wanting to come, so we are thrilled to be putting this event on again this year,” she said.
According to Macaulay, approximately 100,000 visitors will attend the festival over the course of two days with an economic impact of $5.2 million dollars to the city and Cobb County.
“We have attendees coming from all over the U.S. and in some cases, internationally to see this great event,” she said.
Visitors can expect a friendly environment and are encouraged to talk to the artists, Macaulay said.
“There is something for everyone,” she said. “We have blocks on Sunday where you can chalk your own block, listen to music, walk the festival while enjoying beer, wine, soda or even water. We have expanded our food truck section and will have three streets of food trucks this year. There will be face painting and the scavenger hunt.”
The MCMA is constantly on the look-out for new artists who can share their talent with the community, county and states, Macaulay said.
“Additionally, the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art has exceptional exhibitions that are free to attend the weekend of Chalktoberfest,” she said. “Randy Bacon, The Road I Call Home will be in our downstairs galleries and features photographs of the homeless. There are amazing stories that go along with these portraits and it is a must see. In our Mezzanine galleries we are featuring the Georgia Clay Council. These sculpted pieces are phenomenal and also free to the public.”
