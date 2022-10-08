The first day of the ninth annual Chalktoberfest drew large crowds as scores of artists drew large chalk artwork on the city streets around Marietta Square.
The festival is a major source of funding for the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, according to the museum's executive director Sally Macaulay. Chalktoberfest's second day starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, and features over 80 artists and more than 50 local vendors.
Many of the artists at the festival have been to Chalktoberfest before, including Alex Maksiov, from Kyiv, Ukraine. This is his fifth time drawing at Chalktoberfest.
“Every time it’s very nice,” Maksiov said. “The people are very friendly, and it’s always fun to create something new on the ground.”
Maksiov said he had to acquire permission from his government to attend the festival during wartime. This year, Maksiov’s 3D art is inspired by the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, and his piece will feature a Ukrainian woman in traditional national dress.
Eduin Rosell, an Acworth artist who has been to eight out of nine Chalktoberfests, is assisting his 13-year-old daughter, Penelope Rosell. For Penelope Rosell’s first artwork at a festival, she chose to depict a girl playing a bass guitar — she also plays bass.
Lee Mabley, an educator and artist from the city of Douglas, is drawing portraits of his soon-to-be adopted kids. Mabley said Chalktoberfest is one of his favorite chalk art festivals, and that he loves the performance aspect of chalk art.
“It’s spectacular,” Mabley said. “So many artists stay cooped up inside. This way you get to interact with people.”
Mabley was one of a few artists who was drawing on a vertical canvas, and he said he requested one to avoid having to spend all day on the ground.
Meanwhile, 60-year-old artist Susan Kelly of West Palm, Florida, said she didn’t mind working on the ground.
“I’ll keep doing this until my body breaks down,” Kelly said. She’s working on a drawing of an elf from the new "The Lord of the Rings" show on Amazon.
As visitors strolled around Marietta Square with popsicles and popcorn while taking in the live music and live art, some enjoyed guessing at what the finished drawings would be. Koi fish? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle?
The only way to find out is to ask, keep watching, or snag a peek at the artist’s reference. On Sunday, the artists finish their chalk drawings, and after that the artwork will be visible on the streets of Marietta only as long as the elements allow.
