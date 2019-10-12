World-class chalk artists are on the streets of Marietta Square, literally.
Chalktoberfest, presented by the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, continues Sunday with around 100 artists creating breathtaking works right on the street.
The works run the gamut from superheroes to reproductions of photographs to recreations of famous paintings.
Artist Julie Graden of Bridgeton, Missouri, said she’s been coming to Chalktoberfest since the second year.
She was trained in studio art, from charcoal sketches to oil paints, but she said shows like Chalktoberfest let artists get out into the community and interact with the audience.
“Your body takes some wear, being on the ground, it’s rough on the body, but the difference between painting on canvas and here is people don’t see you when you’re working in your studio,” she said. “But they can see you here progress from the beginning to the end. ... I just love that the people get to watch us perform and see from the beginning to the end.”
Another artist, Bridget Lyons of Tampa, Florida, said she especially loves seeing the look on kids’ faces as they look at the art.
“I like getting kids excited about art again,” she said. “When I was a kid, you would go to the museums, you’d see art, you learned about art. Now, kids don’t get that in school anymore, so this is a pop-up art museum. They get to see everything from classical art, reproductions of the masters to original pieces, they get to see adults excited about art, and it gets them excited about art.”
It was a fun and festive atmosphere Saturday with hundreds admiring the works of art while listening to live music and chowing down on a variety of foods from an assortment of stalls and food trucks.
But above all the fun, the skies filled with grey clouds, and artists occasionally cast worried glances toward the heavens.
Lyons said she was a little worried about the weather, but rain is something all chalk artists must learn to accept.
“It’s part of it,” she said. “I’ve had festivals where I was less than five feet from finishing, and complete washout. It’s just part of it. ... You put it out into the universe, and sometimes she takes it back a little bit before you’re ready.”
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain, but Chalktoberfest is set to continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Marietta Square.
