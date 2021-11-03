Marietta council members Grif Chalfant and Andy Morris defeated their challengers in Tuesday's election, while Councilman Reggie Copeland appears to be heading to a runoff against challenger M. Carlyle Kent.
According to unofficial results from Cobb County elections, with 100% of precincts reporting, Ward 2 Councilman Chalfant had received 1,271 votes, or 65%. His opponent, John Silvey, had received 674 votes, or 35%.
Ward 4 Councilman Morris also won handily, with 1,656 votes, or 62%. Challenger Ted Ferreira garnered 1,013 votes, or 38%.
In Ward 5, challenger M. Carlyle Kent led a three-way race, with incumbent Reggie Copeland trailing in second and Cristina Stallworth in third. No candidate had received more than 50% of the vote, which is required to avoid a runoff.
Carlyle and Copeland appear to be headed for a runoff. Carlyle received 310 votes, or 38%, Copeland received 277 votes, or 34% and Stallworth received 223 votes, or 28%.
Marietta has a new councilman in André Sims, a Realtor who ran unopposed in Ward 6, the seat Michelle Cooper Kelly vacated to run for mayor.
Incumbent council members Cheryl Richardson (Ward 1) and Joseph Goldstein (Ward 7) will keep their seats, having run unopposed.
Ward 3 Councilman Johnny Walker received 1,324 votes. Walker faced a write-in candidate challenger, Catrina Barr. Write-in votes are not reported in unofficial results, however, so it was unclear how many votes Barr received.
