A year ago, then-Commissioner Lisa Cupid believed she had a solid idea of what she was getting into as she prepared to step into Cobb County’s highest elected office.
She’d spent eight years by that time in county government, long enough to know most of its inner workings.
But there are some things, she told the MDJ this week, you just can’t see from the outside looking in.
Fielding constituent calls just before sitting for this interview, Cupid said the balancing act between the day-to-day concerns of the county, and guiding its broader vision has defined much of her first year in office. After eight years representing south Cobb, she’s still getting used to the latter part of the equation.
“I'm very sensitive to issues as they impact citizens individually, but I have to be mindful of policy from a broader perspective,” she said.
That includes the demands of serving as the face of the county and its most prominent ambassador, whether on the Atlanta Regional Commission or in talks with federal officials.
“Cobb is the third-largest county in the region, and so that gives us standing from a national perspective. It gives us standing from a state perspective, and also a regional perspective,” she said.
There’s then been the travails of a year which initially promised to usher in a post-COVID world, but ended with the country right back where it was a year ago. Through the All-Star Game firestorm and the World Series victory, testy commission meetings and policy wins, Cupid said her eye is always on the silver lining.
“I don't think I could lead this county effectively if I wasn't an optimist,” she said. “Challenges may come — and yes, nobody likes challenges — but I think challenges always present opportunities to see how you can get to the other side of it, and hopefully get to the other side of it in a better position.”
High, low, and in between
Looking back, Cupid frames many of the year’s biggest stories in these double-edged terms. The pulling of the All-Star Game from Georgia after the passage of Georgia’s new election law, and its attendant political fallout, was countered by the Braves winning it all in November. The overwhelming need for services during the pandemic helped the county forge stronger bonds with its nonprofit partners.
Even in the public feud with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in May over a controversial zoning decision, one of the year’s most tense moments for the board, Cupid said she found something to be proud of. The clash came from the approval by the board's three Democratic members of a 38-unit condominium complex within Dobbins Air Reserve Base’s “Accident Potential Zone,” a decision opposed by Dobbins, the chamber and the Cobb Planning Commission. Chamber leaders accused the board of jeopardizing the base’s future. Cupid defended her board, arguing a double standard had been applied to her and her colleagues given past developments affecting the base were approved without uproar.
Part of her frustration, Cupid said, came from the strength of the county’s prior relationships with the chamber.
“Some of your biggest issues may sometimes be with family … but I think it was always important for us, and the leadership of that organization — (Chamber CEO Sharon Mason) and myself — to be able to figure out how we come together and work through those challenges,” she said.
That culminated later in the summer with bringing together “dozens of stakeholders” at a summit on the base's future relationship with the county.
“It provided us opportunity to speak about true challenges that we'll have in the county with respect to having such a significant military asset, but also having a significantly growing county,” she added.
Other wins Cupid ticked off included securing employee retention bonuses, distributing some $30 million in rental assistance, and hosting a county retreat where the board was able to outline its priorities for the year. She touted the relocation of Relay Payments to Cobb and the expansion of Vanderlande Industries' existing location — projects she said will create or retain 3,400 jobs.
Cupid also counts the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine as a major positive, but said it quickly exposed how difficult it was to reach residents who couldn’t jump on their computer and make an appointment. In response, the county worked with local and state public health officials to set up a vaccination call center and mobile pop-up clinics. As of Dec. 30, some 58% of Cobb County's citizens are vaccinated, compared with the statewide rate of 53%.
Still, Cupid notes the coronavirus crisis has persisted far longer than anyone expected. Just last week, she placed the county back under a state of emergency declaration as the virus rears its head again.
“When the pandemic hit and people were being asked to stay home for March 2020, it was always presumed people will get back to work that fall, then at the top 2021. Then later in the summer — it just seems as if this pandemic is morphing into something that we cannot get ahead of,” she said.
Spotlight
As is well-known by now, Cupid’s election came atop a wave of historic victories across the county. The county commission was returned to Democratic hands for the first time since the 1980s. Cupid herself became the first woman and first Black person to lead the county, heading up its first all-female Board of Commissioners.
Cupid said she doesn't believe the scrutiny the board has faced this year is necessarily due to its list of firsts.
“I don't necessarily say (it’s) because of our composition. It could be, perhaps for some, but these are unprecedented times that we're in. We have a lot more people paying attention to government at all levels, and so I think that probably puts us under a bit of a spotlight more than previous boards. Certainly I think the political tension nationally has also started to gravitate to local levels of government, and I think that's also been a part of it,” she said.
Whatever the reason, meetings have occasionally seen residents blasting the board, with accusations flying around spending decisions, a forthcoming code reform effort, and the county’s support for vaccinations.
Cupid said at the top of the year she and her colleagues had resolved not to respond to public comment in the interest of impartiality. At a certain point, however, she decided to break with that policy.
“Criticism of the board is one thing, but undermining the entire institution, undermining Cobb County government as a whole, undermining the 4,500 men and women who work here, undermining the significance of the work that we have to do in running a billion-dollar organization … it diminishes the level of pride that so many men and women have in coming to work every day to keep our government functioning. I realized I could not continue to just sit back. When I felt that conviction was one of the first times that I spoke up and I addressed it,” she said.
In particular, she said she’s drawn the line at flat-out misinformation, such as charges that the county was forcing a unified development code on residents without any public input. Another was an accusation that the board was secretly scheming to cut police budgets.
“Even at the top of the year, this board (was) being criticized for things that were not true, like defunding the police, when this is the board that actually funded step and grade,” she said, referring to a series of pay hikes for police and firefighters, “and have put our resources behind our men and women in public safety.”
There was, she said, “a heightened level of antagonism that just came out of the gate as soon as this board started serving.” But she tries not to get caught up in motivations.
“I think once you start judging, you put yourself in a position to think backwards, versus thinking, ‘OK, how can I deal with the issue that somebody has before me, and speak with them where they are, and figure out how we can address it, resolve it, and move forward?”
The cityhood movement
Within months of Cobb shifting into Democratic hands, groups around the county resurrected or introduced proposals for new cities to wrest the levers of government, particularly of land use decisions, away from the county.
Cupid says she has no issue with the principle of community empowerment, but finds some of the claims from cityhood advocates “odd.”
“Me taking an interest in addressing affordable housing was used as to why they need to consider becoming a city. Me taking an interest in seeing industrial uses not dominate the entire footprint of the south end of the county didn't necessarily mean that that was coming to their backyard.”
She later added, “Did we have opportunities to be more responsive to some areas of the county before, like the south end? Certainly. Have we been less responsive to the issues in east Cobb? I don't believe so.”
Cupid’s hope is that the respective advocates would open talks with the county about their respective bones to pick, as opposed to deciding they’re better off on their own.
“I see nothing with this current board that makes me think they want to serve the interests of those that live in their districts any less. They are significant advocates for their residents. I see that at every zoning meeting, and you see that at the Board of Commissioners meetings. So it’s something that I’m trying to fully grasp, in a sense, the basis of it … I was a community advocate before I ran for office. I know what it's like to champion neighborhoods and communities, and I get it. I don't want to ever feel as if I'm undermining that spirit and that interest … Is there a way that you can get what you desire out of local government services, and be able to do this in a cost effective manner, in a way that doesn't continue to break the county up into more cities?”
'Fighting fires'
When it comes to delivering those services, Cupid and her colleagues will have their hands full come the new year. For months now, department heads have brought hundreds of staffing and spending requests before the board in a series of work sessions — Cupid said it’s been “one of the first times that we've asked all of the departments to display all their cards out on the table.”
What will come of the card-displaying remains to be decided, but Cupid warned of the consequences of not taking significant steps to make up the shortfalls she and her staff have identified.
“If we don't do this, what we end up doing is always fighting fires … whether it is just dealing with employee retention or the response levels, say, of support services, and maintaining our infrastructure. When things fall apart, you submit an agenda item, we fund it to fix it,” she said.
But that Band-Aid approach won’t work forever, she added. What the county will do to pay for any significant new spending depends on its ultimate size. It’s possible that the yearly growth in the county’s tax digest could be sufficient to cover its needs for the next year, she said. There’s also the huge piles of federal aid money the county is sitting on as it weighs where to spend it.
The other big question to tackle in 2022 is how commissioners will pull together a proposed transit and transportation sales tax referendum, known as the “M-SPLOST.”
While the measure could be put to the voters in either 2022 or 2024, Cupid said in July she was leaning toward sooner rather than later. Momentum has been building for next year with a series of surveys and town halls around the county, and more details were expected to be unveiled next month.
This week, however, Cupid said while she’d still prefer putting it on the ballot in 2022, a delay to 2024 “can’t be taken off the table.”
On the one hand, she said, there’s the significant opportunity of having “a president in office who has been willing to put forward significant dollars in investing in infrastructure, and doing it in a way that is equitable.” Cupid has repeatedly stressed the need for Cobb to show its commitment to transit by passing the M-SPLOST, if it wants to win those federal dollars.
On the other, she cited the persistent resurgence of the pandemic as one of the ways in which “our citizens are dealing with a lot right now.” Passage of the referendum might need to wait until the waters calm.
“Moving something forward is one thing,” she said. “Moving something forward with success is another.”
