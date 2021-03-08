CUMBERLAND — After eight years as a district commissioner of Cobb County, Lisa Cupid took center stage as county chairwoman and firmly held the spotlight — and Cobb's attention—at her first State of the County address on Monday.
With a message that she's "all in on Cobb," Cupid spoke before a full (by pandemic standards) house of business leaders, local mayors, and county officials at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater. The chairwoman both thanked Cobb for its resilience during the last year, and promised to bring its bounty to all of its citizens.
Fittingly, the historic address by Cobb's first ever "Madam Chair" came on International Women's Day, putting an exclamation point on her historic ascendancy to the highest office in the county.
