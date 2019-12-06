MARIETTA — County Chairman Mike Boyce asked lawmakers Thursday to end the provision in state law that allows him, and anyone who might succeed him, to hold a second job.
“The chairman has only one master: the people,” Boyce told the county’s legislative delegation. “His time and efforts should be devoted entirely to serving them.”
Each December, the Cobb Legislative Delegation holds a meeting to field requests from county officials, including the Board of Commissioners.
The position of county chairman became full-time in 2003, during the chairmanship of Sam Olens. Since then, chairmen have been allowed to hold a side job so long as the number of hours they dedicate to their second job did not exceed 15 per week.
“After nearly three years in the position, I have no idea where a chairman doing his duties responsibly would be able to find the time for such extracurricular activity,” Boyce said.
Boyce's request may encounter resistance.
"I haven’t heard anybody else ask for any change, so at this point, I don’t see us making a change on that," the delegation's chair, Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, told the MDJ on Friday. "We do have a full county staff. ... I think we have the flexibility to have (our) elected officials have part-time jobs."
Wilkerson added that Boyce's request "raises red flags," given the fact that it's coming before an election.
"It may be completely innocent, but when you have that kind of legislation before an election you can’t ignore the discussion that there might be a political reason for doing that," he said.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid is running to replace Boyce, who is up for reelection in 2020.
“I think of myself as an attorney professionally, and to be denied the opportunity to practice I think limits any professional,” Cupid told the delegation.
She also pushed back on Boyce’s assertion that holding a second job “opens the door to conflict-of-interest opportunities.”
The board’s four district commissioners are all part-time, Cupid said, and none are barred from seeking outside employment on conflict-of-interest grounds.
“Also conflict of interest is not just marked in employment, but it can be in relationships, a lot of other things,” she added.
The rule change as suggested by Boyce would be local legislation, meaning it would only apply to Cobb County if approved by the Legislature.
Boyce said that was because chairs aren’t necessarily full-time or as handsomely compensated elsewhere in the state.
“Why would you want to adversely impact some chairman who lives in some other part of GA who doesn’t (earn) that amount of money, who can’t possibly live on what they give him? So that’s specifically appropriate about Cobb County.”
He added that asking for the rule change was not an attempt to undercut potential challengers to his position.
“Where are your loyalties? They can’t be divided,” he said. “Why would anybody be moonlighting (when they’re) paid $134,000 per year plus benefits?”
