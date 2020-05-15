Cobb school board member David Morgan has again suggested that the board change portions of the procedure used annually to elect its chair, saying the move would be “good for Cobb schools.”
The school board picks its chair and vice chair at a special-called meeting at the start of each new calendar year. Board members may nominate whomever they choose, and then a vote is taken to elect a chair and vice chair. The positions are elected by a majority vote from the seven-member board.
A new procedure
Under Morgan’s proposal, members seeking the chair position would have to make their desire known via email to all board members at least seven business days prior to the final board meeting in a calendar year.
Morgan also suggested that any member who wishes to serve as chair more than once in a four-year span would have to receive the approval of at least 80% of the board, meaning six out of seven of its members.
His final suggestion would eliminate first-year board members from the nomination pool. Morgan said that move would ensure a more experienced board member, who is ready to take the position on, could be elected.
Morgan said the changes would promote the board working as a collective; ensure the minority party on the board is represented; prevent partisanship and a “monopolization of the position”; and increase transparency in the nomination and election process.
“I think right now, it’s too insular, in terms of leadership,” he said. “I don’t think it should be a one-side, partisan, ‘OK, we’re just going to keep passing it to each other.’ I don’t think that’s good for the Cobb County School District.”
The history
Morgan, a Democrat who is stepping off the board at the end of the year, first suggested changes to board chair elections in February, following the election of Brad Wheeler to the chair position. Wheeler’s election meant he and board member David Chastain had both served as chair twice over the last four years. Chastain served in 2017 and 2019, while Wheeler was elected in 2018 and 2020.
Morgan said then that partisanship had seemingly led to a “ping-pong,” between the two Republicans. Fellow Democratic board member Charisse Davis noted the same, but had her nomination shot down at the January meeting after sending an email to all board members the month prior asking for a fair shake.
After the board chair elections in January, board member Dr. Jaha Howard, also a Democrat, suggested the votes that placed Wheeler at the center of the dais and made David Banks his vice chair could amount to racial and gender discrimination. He also suggested those decisions may have been orchestrated by the Cobb GOP.
Morgan: Board’s ‘insular’ partisanship is bad for the district
Morgan brought back many of his same points on Thursday, including the suggestion that board members have forgone voting for certain nominees in the past solely because of their party affiliation. He said the current state of partisanship on the board is bad for the district.
“I think right now what we have in real life is this: We have a lot of underpinnings of variables that ... don’t speak to merit,” he said, adding an example he said he’d heard. “’My party said that I can’t vote for you. I think you’re a great guy. I think you’re a great woman. I think you’re a team player. I think you make a concerted effort to be a part of the team and build relationships.’ But there is some variable that you can’t control that ultimately leads to you not legitimately having that opportunity.”
Morgan said the adoption of the updated policies would also result in a “more accurate depiction of the diversity of our school district.”
His proposals were met with partial support, as they were in February.
Davis thanked Morgan for his “sentiment,” but expressed doubt over whether the ideas were feasible. She said the board could instead be discussing and setting other policies.
“We govern by majority. It’s why all kinds of decisions have been made, including why we no longer have board comment. And for me, it’s really hard to think about complicating this particular item, when everything else is a majority, 4-3 decision,” Davis said. “The majority is what it is today. It’ll be something different next year, two years from now, and anything that we were to set today could easily be changed.”
Howard said he also believed there is room for improvement. Howard asked his other colleagues to comment on whether they agreed and suggest ways to improve. When no one spoke up, he expressed his frustration.
“We’ve been in this situation before, where things are brought up and then it’s the silent treatment. And it’s crickets,” he took an extended pause. “Kind of like right now. But it’s easy to do that when you’re in the majority party. To have no public opinion at all, I just find that fascinating.”
Howard said the board has a “long history” of sticking to the status quo, instead of considering new thoughts.
Chairman Wheeler closed the discussion saying that the election of board members is a decision about individuals and does not aim to exclude anyone for any particular reason.
“The dynamics change all the time — yearly,” he said. “I understand where you’re going, though. I believe that looking at some of these things to make things better for the school system, the board, for the district, for the community is wise. And I would challenge everybody, whether it’s our group here today or next year or 10 years or 20 years that board members work with each other, they communicate with each other and they try to strive to make this a better organization.”
