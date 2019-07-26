A Christmastime mainstay will be moving out of Atlanta and into the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre next year.
The Atlanta Ballet has announced that “The Nutcracker” would have its final run of performances at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta from Dec. 7 through 24, and starting in 2020 would begin performing at CEPAC in Cumberland.
“We are thrilled to introduce audiences to a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nutcracker experience at the incredible Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre,” said Arturo Jacobus, president & CEO of Atlanta Ballet. “We look forward to continuing to make memories with longtime Nutcracker-goers as well as establishing new traditions with the next generation of Nutcracker audiences at this world-class venue.”
Atlanta Ballet’s newest production of "The Nutcracker" features a new generation of theater technology, the company said, adding that “as one of the top major performing arts facilities in the metro Atlanta area, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is well equipped to support the needs of this ultra-high-tech production.” The show boasts “larger-than-life sets, stellar lighting and groundbreaking projections developed by a world-class creative team that includes Tony Award-winning and nominated designers,” according to the release.
In addition to offering audiences the theater experience, Atlanta Ballet plans to extend the number of Nutcracker performances.
“We are delighted to welcome this gorgeous production and fantastical story ballet to our venue and celebrate one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions,” said Michele Swann, general manager/CEO for CEPAC.
The move to Cumberland will spell an end to a “long history” of productions of "The Nutcracker" at the Fox Theatre, according to Atlanta Ballet. After dancing under George Balanchine at New York City Ballet, Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Barnett was granted permission by the esteemed choreographer to bring his version to Atlanta Ballet.
Atlanta Ballet performed Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre for the first time in 1975, and annual performances of the production continued there until it was moved to Atlanta Civic Center in 1985. After years of performing Balanchine’s Nutcracker at the Atlanta Civic Center, Atlanta Ballet brought the production back to the Fox Theatre in 1994 -- the year Barnett retired. In 1995, former artistic director John McFall premiered his version of the holiday tale at the Fox Theatre, which ran every December for more than two decades.
Under the direction of Atlanta Ballet’s fourth artistic director, Gennadi Nedvigin, Atlanta Ballet debuted its newest production of "The Nutcracker" at the historic venue in December 2018, featuring choreography by Yuri Possokhov.
“The Fox Theatre holds a special place in the hearts of so many families who have established a tradition in attending Atlanta Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker every holiday season, and we are excited to celebrate the legacy that is ‘The Nutcracker at the Fox’ at every performance throughout this final run,” Nedvigin said in the release. “We are lucky to have the opportunity to present future productions of "The Nutcracker" at such a remarkable facility that is specifically designed for performing arts. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre will serve as an ideal venue for audiences to experience this cutting-edge production in all its high-tech glory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.