A Cobb County nonprofit will relocate to Franklin Gateway after selling its former home near the Big Chicken.
The Center for Family Resources, which offers short-term housing programs, life skills classes, career search help and other services, will open a new office at 400 Franklin Gateway this winter, the agency announced.
Melanie Kagan, CEO of the Center for Family Resources, said the center is relocating to an office space in the Cobb Corporate Center that better suits its needs.
“We have been so fortunate to have been housed in such a beautiful space that served our needs and the needs of the community over the years,” Kagan said in a news release. “We’re grateful to those who poured their time and effort into making this big vision a reality, and their work will not be forgotten.”
The center’s offices will be closed from Wednesday through Monday, Nov. 2, while the organization relocates.
The move comes months after the organization sold the Mansour Conference Center, its former location at 995 Roswell Street, to the Cobb County government for $7.5 million.
The center announced its intentions to sell the Roswell Street facility in July, and commissioners voted to purchase the building at the end of that month. The county will convert the Mansour Center, which housed the Center for Family Resources for 15 years, into a new home for the Cobb Board of Elections and Registration.
Darion Dunn, the Center for Family Resources board chair, said the center will continue to address problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic after its move.
“We look forward to the next chapter for the CFR and invite our community to come with us on this journey,” Dunn said. “We are glad to be focusing our attention on how to better serve families and address the ongoing needs as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Center leaders and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new facility, located in suite 250, in December.
