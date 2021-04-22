Like the rest of the world, the Center for Family Resources didn’t anticipate a pandemic to throw a wrench in their operations. But last March, as the Marietta-based nonprofit was gearing up for its annual gala, COVID-19 struck, forcing them to move the gala online.
The event was usually the biggest fundraiser of the year for CFR, which is focused on reducing childhood poverty and enabling Cobb families to escape the cycle of poverty.
This year, in lieu of the gala, they’re trying something new, a “Parade of Playhouses.”
Partnering with design and construction teams, they’re auctioning off four children’s playhouses, with a fifth going to a lucky raffle winner.
“The idea that we could get builders and architects engaged in building children's playhouses … was such a wonderful fit for our mission and for our story,” said Shelia Manely, the chair of CFR’s board, adding that it brings “a tremendous amount of fun and opportunity for creativity, maybe to reach and connect with individuals who otherwise would not be aware [of CFR].”
There’s a fair amount of symbolism at play, symbolism CFR hopes will raise awareness of its mission. To try and prevent children from being homeless, CFR is selling miniature homes that children play in.
Child homelessness is a problem often unseen in Cobb, Manely said, with many of those kids living on the street, in extended stay motels or in shelters.
“For a child, the loss of a home is an adverse childhood experience in the community … that is traumatic, to the point that it can change the trajectory for the worse for a young life,” Manely said.
Designed and built by their construction and design partners, each home has its own theme. You can see all of them at Town Center Mall, where they’ll remain on display until the event ends on May 2.
Manely said “The Baby Strand” is a crowd favorite, a real “work of art.” A miniature theater with four seats, the playhouse is an homage to Marietta’s iconic Strand Theatre.
Then there’s “Command and Conquer,” a military-themed fort that comes with Nerf guns.
“Some boy is going to be a happy little soldier when he gets that … or girls! Young women soldiers,” Manely said.
“Chasing the Rainbow” is a chimney-shaped hut made of stained wood blocks. Inside are cushions and pillows to rest on while enjoying the natural light that filters in. Manely wondered if a Homeowner’s Association might bid on that one, which she thinks would be perfect for a neighborhood playground.
Finally, there’s the “Tri-House,” an A-frame structure inspired by the Blue Ridge mountains. It includes interior space but also resembles a classic treehouse with a ladder, slide and tunnel.
For supporters who’d rather not bid in the auction, buying a raffle ticket comes with a chance to win “Fun in the Sun,” a nautical, beach-themed playhouse.
The goal is for the houses to bring in $200,000 in revenue, which the center’s CEO, Melanie Kagan, says is about the amount that was lost due to canceling the gala.
Kagan said the idea came from other, similar auctions that nonprofits she knew had conducted.
“We definitely want to grow this idea, because I think it does have good potential,” Kagan said. “And it's a really fun way to get other places involved.”
Those other places include other nonprofits that can benefit from the event. Four nonprofits that work with kids have signed up to potentially receive a playhouse, should the winning bidder choose to donate it. Croy Engineering, which built the military-themed playhouse, will match the winning bid with a donation to Shepherd Center, the Atlanta hospital specializing in spinal cord and brain injury treatment.
Going forward, Manely hopes the fundraiser is here to stay, and that it can be paired with the galas going forward. Kagan expects it to be one of the larger fundraisers this year, but still probably won’t match the gala.
Though many donors kept their donations in place when last year’s gala was canceled, CFR took a big hit to its discretionary budget or “unrestricted funds.” That pot of money can be used however CFR sees fit, as opposed to government funding that can come with strings attached.
Manely said the discretionary budget is used to support long-term intervention for CFR’s clients. Caseworkers work with clients to address issues that lead to homelessness, providing help with GED courses, resume writing, dressing and interviewing, budgeting classes and more.
The pandemic and its associated recession have brought federal funding targeted at preventing evictions. CFR is one of the organizations in Cobb tasked with assisting families on the verge of losing their home. There are thousands, Kagan said, many that owe “eight, nine, ten months of back rent.” The center fields between 1,100-1,400 calls per month.
When all that federal money dries up, though, the issue of homelessness will remain, CFR says.
“This flurry of money that's available right now is going to address issues with the pandemic and that fallout,” Manely said. “But we have had a historic, systemic, ongoing problem with homeless children in Cobb County.”
