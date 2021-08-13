Cobb County grew by 11.3% from 2010-2020, decennial census data released Thursday revealed. The county’s population stood at 766,149 as of April 2020, up from 688,078 a decade earlier. Cobb remains Georgia’s third largest county, behind Fulton and Gwinnett.
The census estimated that 70.6% of Cobb Countians responded to the census. The completion and release of census data was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the data is still to be released.
Georgia’s population increased by more than 1 million people over the 2010s, from approximately 9.7 million to 10.7 million people. The state did not grow enough to receive another seat in the House of Representatives, however. Dozens of rural counties lost population, while metro Atlanta counties continued to grow.
Race and Ethnicity
A lead story of the 2020 Census results is the increasing diversity of America, and Cobb is no different.
Demographic data released shows that in Cobb, non-Hispanic whites constitute a plurality, but not a majority, of residents. White Cobb Countians who are not Hispanic or Latino make up 48.2% of the population. The white alone share of the population declined from 62.2% to 50.6% from 2010-2020.
Statewide, the white alone share of the population declined from 59.7% to 51.9%.
The proportion of Cobb Countians who are Black, Asian, Hispanic or two or more races all increased.
When it comes to the share of the population who are white, Cobb ranks 124th out of 159 Georgia counties. It is the 14th-most Hispanic county in the state.
Cobb ranked second of all Georgia counties in the “diversity index,” described by the Census Bureau as used to “measure the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different race and ethnicity groups.” Cobb’s diversity index was 67.3%, second only to Gwinnett County. The state diversity index is 64.1%, the national diversity index is 61.1%.
Cities and places
Population counts were released for all six of Cobb’s cities, plus three unincorporated census designated places (CDP).
County seat Marietta remains the largest city in the county at 60,972 residents. Smyrna comes second at 55,663 residents, followed by Kennesaw (33,036), Acworth (22,440), Powder Springs (16,887) and Austell (7,713).
The Mableton CDP is home to 40,834 residents. The other two CDPs are Vinings (12,851) and Fair Oaks (9,028).
Cobb’s cities and places all grew, the lowest rate being Marietta, which grew by 7.8% over the 2010s. Smyrna, Kennesaw, Acworth, Mableton and Fair Oaks all grew between 8-11%.
Vinings grew by a whopping 29.2%. Austell grew by 17.2% and Powder Springs by 21.1%, making Powder Springs the fastest growing city in Cobb.
Voting age
While detailed age information was not released Thursday, census data on the proportion of residents who are adults was released. Voting-age population data will be used for redistricting, when Georgia legislators redraw congressional and state legislative districts in the fall. Of particular significance are the 6th, 7th and 11th Districts. Districts 6 and 7, recently flipped by Democrats Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bordeaux, and District 11, represented by Republican Barry Loudermilk, are all based in the diversifying north metro suburbs. Districts 6 and 11 include parts of Cobb, and their partisan makeup could shift in the redistricting process.
New data revealed that 77.2% of Cobb residents are 18 or older, up from 2010, when it was 74.4%. That trend mirrors the aging population of the country.
Cobb is on average slightly more adult than the state of Georgia. Statewide, 76.7% of people are adults, an increase from 2010, when it was 74.3%.
Cobb’s adult population share ranks 85th of all Georgia counties.
Housing
Cobb’s housing stock increased by 7.7% over the 2010s, from 286,490 units to 308,504 units. The increase was slightly lower than the statewide increase, which was 7.9%.
The housing unit vacancy rate in Cobb was 5.5% and was 8.8% statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.