The U.S. Census provides an important view on how the country is changing and ensures that each community gets the right number of representatives in government.
It also helps with the equitable distribution of public funds, such as federal and state funding for educational programs, healthcare, law enforcement and highways. To get the most accurate information, Cobb County needs to ensure everyone in the community is counted where they reside and properly identify demographic information.
The Census Bureau’s address canvassing process for the 2020 Census has started across the country. This process involves Census employees from the community visiting neighborhoods to verify the location of houses, apartments, shelters and other places where people could live or stay. This process will continue through Oct. 18.
Canvassers will attempt to knock on every door in the Cobb County neighborhoods they are canvassing.
The county wants residents to be aware over the next several weeks, to participate in the 2020 Census and know how to identify Census officials in their neighborhoods. Residents can watch a two-minute video describing the process and how to identify officials at youtube.com/watch?v=tOSl4sc3Ts4.
