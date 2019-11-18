A couple of cellmates in the Cobb County jail were found with methamphetamine in their bunk bed, leading to further criminal charges against them, police say.
Michael Ray Church, 23, of Mableton, and Michael Eugene Crowe, 53, of Acworth, had their jail cell searched by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, when a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine was found on the bunk bed they shared, records show.
Police said methamphetamine was discovered on Church’s upper bunk, as well as within a Tylenol packet that Crowe tried to hide as he was being made to get up from sleeping on the bottom bunk during the search.
Police said both Church and Crowe denied knowing anything about the methamphetamine.
Both were charged with three felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, having the drug in jail, and lying to officers about it, according to warrants.
Jail records show Church has been in custody 26 days since his arrest on Oct. 23 on charges of methamphetamine possession and battery, for which he is subject to two bond orders totaling $5,000.
Church is now also subject to a $12,000 bond order on the three new charges stemming from his cell search, records show.
Crowe was booked into the jail Oct. 31 to serve a sentence for felony racketeering, and is not eligible for bond on the three new charges, as per his jail record.
