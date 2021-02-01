EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Deane Bonner, an institution in Cobb’s civil rights community who served as president of the Cobb County NAACP.
“Black History Month should be (about) Black history all year round,” Bonner told the MDJ. “But Black history to me means that we get to know a little bit more about each other than we probably would at other times of the year.”
To commemorate the month, Bonner will post a “Who am I?” trivia question on her Facebook page, with a clue about a notable Black American. The Cobb NAACP is also holding open house events each Saturday this month, and on Feb. 27, Bonner hopes to host District Attorney Flynn Broady and Sheriff Craig Owens for a conversation on relationships between law enforcement and communities of color.
“I think this year is a great, opportune time — especially after living in Cobb County for over 50 years, and to have never had an African-American judge on the Superior Court — it is just heartwarming to see that we’re on the right track, we need to stay on it, and we need to work collectively together to make Cobb County as inclusive as it needs to be,” Bonner said.
