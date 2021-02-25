EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Ollie Clemons, who became the first Black mayor of Austell in 2019.
For Mayor Ollie Clemons, there’s always more to learn about Black history, another lesser-known figure to learn about and reflect on.
“It never ceases to amaze me when I learn another very significant contribution made to society by another African American that I hadn't heard of,” Clemons said.
Clemons is thankful that Black History Month exists, for the “intentionality” of it. But he also wants people to appreciate Black history and Black contributions to America year-round.
In a normal February, he likes to visit Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, but won’t be doing so this year due to COVID-19. He still considers himself lucky to live in metro Atlanta, where he can appreciate the city’s rich civil rights heritage.
Clemons has made history twice in his political career. In 2013, he became the first Black person elected to the Austell City Council. Six years later, in July 2019, he became acting mayor after longtime Mayor Joe Jerkins stepped down due to health reasons (Clemons had been serving as mayor pro tem). In November 2019, he was elected mayor for a full four-year term.
Serving on the council was already an honor, Clemons said, adding that he never expected to become mayor.
“It's awe inspiring to me, to be a part of history … although I will say, in the 21st century, it seems almost unbelievable that we, as African Americans, that we're still making firsts in that manner,” he said.
Clemons said he’s in his current position because God allowed him to be, but also that he stands on the shoulders of the civil rights activists who sacrificed in pursuit of equality.
“I don’t take it lightly,” he said.
As a witness to history, Clemons has watched the country’s racial progress over decades. The election of President Barack Obama and, more recently, Vice President Kamala Harris, are evidence of how far Black Americans have come.
“All those things there just helped me to know that … there is some light, if you will, at the end of the tunnel,” Clemons said. “You think about, as we come from a long history that dates back to slavery times — from there to here. … We still have a ways to go, but we have come a long way from where we were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.