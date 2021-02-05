EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Monica DeLancy, a renters’ rights activist in the Six Flags area.
When DeLancy is asked what Black History Month means to her, she says it is, in part, about sharing stories with the next generation.
For example: When her grandmother, Yvonne Scarlett-Golden, was campaigning for mayor in Daytona Beach, Florida in the early aughts, she would remind people: she couldn’t swim in the Atlantic Ocean as a child.
The beaches were segregated.
Scarlett-Golden became the city’s first Black and first female mayor in 2002.
“That was such a significant accomplishment, especially at her age. She was in her 70s when she was elected,” DeLancy said. “My daughter and my son, (I) remind them of that, and every time we go back home and visit, we go and visit the beach, of course.”
DeLancy’s nonprofit, We Thrive in Riverside, organizes community events throughout the year, including those commemorating Black History Month. Due to the pandemic, she is unsure whether she will be able to hold an in-person event at Austell’s Riverside EpiCenter; if not, she plans on organizing a virtual game night.
