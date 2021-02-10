EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature state Sen. Michael Rhett, D-Marietta.
Rhett has put the spotlight on Black history in recent issues of his newsletter, which goes out to several thousand constituents, he said.
Among other things, he has highlighted the former Lemon Street grammar and high schools, where Black Marietta children attended school during segregation.
"One of the things I came away with is that, you know, each advancement that African Americans have achieved was a collaboration of people coming together to endorse the tenets of our Founding Fathers: that all people have an opportunity to experience life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Rhett said of studying Black history and the story of the schools on Lemon Street.
When he considers the students who went there and those who fought for progress, such as "the Freedom Riders, lunch counter sit-ins, people who walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the March on Washington (in) '63, and even the 2020 election, I see a mosaic of people coming together — Black, white, Jew, Gentile, Protestant and Catholic in the belief that all people are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.
"Basically," he continued, "I think Black history is about people striving to fulfill the American Dream — come together, working together, painting the mosaic. And that's what I've been trying to emphasize throughout Black History Month."
