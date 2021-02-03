EDITOR'S NOTE — To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Black History Month is a little different this year, Cupid told the Journal.
“Black History Month seems more introspective and it seems like it’s been more than a month,” she said. “It really feels almost like a year … with everything that has transpired.”
“Everything” includes, of course, the country’s racial reckoning in the wake of last summer’s protests as well as the disproportionate toll the pandemic has taken on the Black community.
Those events, Cupid said, “put in national headlines our disparity in a way that’s probably been contemplated more constructively than (in) times past but also tinged with some hope, but also some disappointment in seeing how some things have unfolded.”
As a result, Cupid and her family found themselves having more conversations about Black history — “more than we would have in the past,” she said.
But there’s another sense in which Black History Month is different this year.
“I think there’s been recognition that our history is unfolding right before us,” she said. “Which takes away from recognition of the month, because right now, in this pandemic year, our history is unfolding right before us. And we’re a part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.