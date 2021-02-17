EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.
Last year, Judge Kellie Hill made history. Alongside Angela Brown, Hill became one of the first two Black judges elected to the Cobb's Superior Court Bench.
It was quite an achievement, but Hill isn't keen on dwelling on firsts.
Hill told the MDJ while she celebrates Black History Month with "great pride ... I look forward to the day when (Black Americans') achievements are no longer 'the first ever,' and their recognition isolated to a specific month."
Nevertheless, she added, "it is humbling to know that with the honor of being one of the first, my election can be inspirational to those who come behind me."
Hill, a New Jersey native, joined the bench after serving as a Cobb County Magistrate Court judge. She's also worked as a private trial attorney and was the lead prosecutor for the Fulton County District Attorney's office in the case of Brian Nichols, who infamously murdered four people in 2005.
This year, Hill's celebrations of Black History Month have been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. But she plans to participate in virtual commemorations throughout the month, recognizing "the Black experience (that is) interwoven into the history of our country."
