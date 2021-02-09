EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Jeriene Bonner-Grimes, president of the Cobb County NAACP.
Jeriene Bonner-Grimes comes from a tradition of civil rights advocacy in Cobb County. For her, Black History Month is a time for people "to see what people before them fought for ... what our forefathers fought for.
"I do believe that it's a time for people to rejoice, and celebrate, and thank the African Americans that gave us so much hope and taught us life lessons," Bonner-Grimes told the MDJ.
In her role as president of the Cobb NAACP, Bonner-Grimes is working to put on a series of educational open houses each Saturday. She firmly believes "education is a cornerstone of life," and should be integral to celebrating Black History Month.
On Feb. 13, the Cobb NAACP will host a conversation on health and wellness, and then tackle economic equality and small business development on Feb. 20. They'll wrap up the series on Feb. 27 in a "Conversation with Law Enforcement."
"There is no color barrier. All people are welcome to take part in it," she said. Interested readers are encouraged to contact the Cobb County NAACP at (770) 425-5757.
