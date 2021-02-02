EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Flynn Broady, a 26-year Army veteran and recently-elected Cobb District Attorney who made "restorative justice" the centerpiece of his campaign.
"Normally what I try to do is, I try to go see a historical Black history site," Broady said of the month. "You know, I've been to Selma, I've been to Birmingham, of course I've been to the Martin Luther King Center here in Atlanta. I've also been to the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. I've also been in Washington, D.C. on the Mall, at the Lincoln Memorial."
This year is different. With the coronavirus still raging and his taking the helm of the district attorney's office Jan. 1, Broady thinks a trip is unlikely. Had it been safer, and had there been more time, he may have gone to Charleston, South Carolina this year, "some of the areas where among slaves first came into the United States."
To Broady, Black History Month means "that our country actually decided that a different ethnic group has done some fine things here in our country, to help the growth of our country."
Recognizing that, he continued, goes a long way toward promoting unity among the country's many different kinds of people.
"I grew up ... where I was always in a diverse environment," he said. "And literally, I did not leave a diverse environment until I went to high school. And it was the first time I've actually been to a school that was all Black. It made me look at the world a little bit different. The things that I was exposed to there, I didn't really see growing up with my father in the army, the army being so diverse.
"But when I eventually joined the army myself, I realized how important diversity was, and how easy it is for us to work together towards a common goal. And I wish a lot more people would have that experience to understand that, you know, when we work together, we can accomplish anything no matter who we are."
