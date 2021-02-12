EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chair of the Cobb legislative delegation.
State Rep. Eric Allen’s daughter is five years old. Celebrating Black History Month in his household means, among other things, sharing with her the stories of significant figures in Black American history, some of whom she has met such as the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I try not to focus on the why, the heaviness of the why they did what they did,” Allen said, rather than “the way these individuals carried themselves, how they persisted.”
Allen has these conversations and tries to introduce her to these figures because, as he explained, “it’s hard to be what you don’t see.”
The reason is personal. When asked whether there is a figure in Black history whom he looks to for inspiration, he hesitated, saying it was a name few would recognize.
When he was in eighth grade Allen met Keith Young, head of the national chapter of the Red Cross, “at a very pivotal point in my life ... at a point where I needed to see a Black male in excellence, outside of my house.
“The figures that you can’t touch, you can’t see, you read about, are just not as real as the people that you interact with everyday throughout life who existed and exude the qualities that you read about,” he continued. “There are people that are in the books of history that everyone’s going to know about. But there are so many unsung heroes that no one knows about except for the people that influenced them.”
With Black Americans making up a greater share of countywide elected positions than ever before — chair of the Board of Commissioners, sheriff, district attorney, clerk of Superior Court — Allen is hopeful another generation of Black children will feel the “tangibility and possibility” of achievement as well.
