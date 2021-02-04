EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Craig Owens, elected in November as Cobb County's first Black sheriff.
When asked what Black History Month means to him, Owens invoked his grandmothers. They worked as maids, he recalled, and seeing them labor to provide him with a better life than their own got him thinking about his family history.
“And I think that shows … some perseverance that my family had, working through some of those conditions to get here,” he said.
The examples set by barrier-breaking Black Americans also gave Cobb’s first Black sheriff a sense of what’s possible, he said.
“You don't know where you're going until you know what your history was,” Owens explained. “So it kind of gave me some indication where my path is going to lead, how I can, in fact, change history.
“So I'm now — humbly, I say that — proud to be someone who has broken a barrier,” he continued. “And hopefully, by me breaking barriers, I can create some Black history. And this can be passed on to someone else hopefully, to go forth and do great things, (someone) who felt being a sheriff was impossible.”
As part of his observance of Black History Month, Owens will speak before several community groups and churches, and his newly-created engagement team is putting the finishing touches on their own Black History Month activities.
