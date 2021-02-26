EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor.
When Connie Taylor, clerk of the Cobb County Superior Court, thinks about Black History Month, she thinks about her ancestors, like her great-great-grandmother, Amy Bell — or, as she knew her, “Hon.”
When Taylor was in high school, Bell — who eventually passed away at the age of 104 — “talked about slavery and being born right outside of it, and even though we were free ... they still worked on farms.”
Taylor thinks about her maternal grandparents, both born in 1910 in Snow Hill, Alabama, south of Selma, and her grandfather, a minister, moving the family to Florida where he thought they would have a better life. She thinks about her father, who served in the military, and her mother, a healthcare worker.
Taylor also thinks about “where we are today.” If not for her great-great-grandmother, if not for her grandparents, if not for her parents, “I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. She recalled her grandfather telling her, “education is everything” and that, despite life’s stumbling blocks, “you can do what you put your mind to.”
Taylor has taken that lesson to heart.
“You look at it as a blessing that the world is there, and if you want to move forward and progress in it, don’t let any day, whether it was a good day or a bad day, get you down,” she said. “For everyone, regardless of who you are — we are the world, we are love ... and we can determine our own destiny.”
Taylor and other county leaders will be speaking at a Black History Month event Sunday hosted by Zion Baptist Church.
