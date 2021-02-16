EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Marietta City Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson.
Cheryl Richardson dreams of a day when it won’t be noteworthy that there’s a Black vice president, or a Black chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid, who are the first Black women in their respective positions, will be “outstanding,” she said, but they won’t be the last.
“I want to get to that day where we just recognize people for the great things they do and we don’t have to put that qualifier on it,” she said.
This Black History Month, Marietta’s Ward 1 council member said, will hopefully be a launching point for conversations in which folks listen to each other, which could bring healing that the country needs.
“This is a good time to get people together and let people talk, and try to listen to each other,” she said. “We’ve got to get back to a position of civility in this country. We’ve lost a lot of that recently. And if Black History Month is the launch of that, I’m all for that.”
Richardson said she enjoys hearing ideas from young people, because “they’re unburdened by political correctness, and so they just say what they’re feeling.”
She participated in a virtual forum by Kennesaw State University’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter that was also on justice issues.
“College and high school students are very active. I don’t think I was that active when I was in college and high school. I think they have a good grasp on all of this stuff about law and justice, and on things we should do,” she said.
One thing Richardson has heard from young people is the concept of “defund the police,” which she says is often misunderstood.
“I would like to have a full discussion on that. Because we can’t defund the police, it doesn’t make any sense. But I think those discussions have to happen, in order to understand fully what people want when they say that, because I don’t think they really mean defund the police. I think what they mean is, make sure we’re funding things that allow police to not only come in with guns drawn, but have other options,” she said. “And so that’s what you see when you just listen to what people are saying.”
For people who are taking this month to learn more about the achievements of Black Americans, Richardson hopes they don’t stop there.
“It’s a time for people who may not know a lot about Black history to maybe learn and ask questions,” she said. “But hopefully it serves as just a starting point, and people don’t limit their inquiring and their learning just to these 28 days. That they recognize that the accomplishments of Black Americans, number one, affect daily life, daily things.”
