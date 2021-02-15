EDITOR’S NOTE: To recognize Black History Month, the MDJ asked 20 community leaders how they will celebrate and what BHM means to them. Today we feature Cobb County Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson.
For Cobb Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson, Black history is always worth celebrating.
“I have always celebrated Black history every day of the year … from the time I was a little one,” Jackson said.
As the first Black tax commissioner in Cobb County's history, Jackson has been both a witness to and a participant in Black history. She started working in the tax commissioner’s office in 2003 as a property tax manager and became chief deputy in 2012. In 2014, she was appointed to the top job to fill the shoes of Gail Downing. A Republican, Jackson has been reelected twice, in 2016 and 2020.
Jackson moved from New York to South Carolina at a young age. As a first grader, she attended a segregated elementary school for one year, before it was desegregated.
“My mom and our neighbors wouldn't let us ride the bus to school,” she said. “They took turns carpooling us to school because … they had forced busing and that type of thing.”
She also remembers being a high school student in 1976, when Black History Month was officially recognized by President Gerald Ford.
“When it became a month, it was just, to me, an opportunity for people, particularly white people and other cultures, to engage with what we knew all along,” Jackson said.
This year, Jackson hasn’t been able to celebrate in her normal way — attending Black history events or visiting civil rights museums — due to the pandemic. But the events of the past year have been “Black history, kind of unfolding before us,” she said, citing the deaths of civil rights legend John Lewis, baseball great Hank Aaron and actress Cicely Tyson.
On a personal level, Jackson looks up to her grandfather. The son of sharecroppers, he watched the world change around him and encouraged his descendants to make the most of the progress that was occurring.
“He just kind of poured into me from his experiences, and what his expectations of not just me, but all of his grandkids were, given the change that was going on,” Jackson said.
