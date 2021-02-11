As the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Marietta City Schools, Brandi Hoyos says Black History Month is a reminder of why she does what she does.
“I recognize that I’m standing on the shoulders of Black pioneers that sacrificed so that I could have better opportunities. And so just professionally, this is what I do is to advocate for the marginalized every day,” she said. “It’s just incredibly important to me because when I think about...the Black pioneers of our time, of our society, it’s what really keeps me going in my work when it gets difficult. I’m always reflecting on what they had to endure back then and the sacrifices they made and if they can do it, then I can do it. So it really is my ‘why.’ And, it empowers me to continue to do my job as best as I can.”
Hoyos said she’s proud to see all schools hosting innovative and educational activities to celebrate Black History Month.
“All of the schools, whether they be primary schools or secondary schools, are doing amazing things consistently every single day throughout the entire month,” she said.
At Lockheed Elementary, families are greeted with signs at the entrance with facts about Black historical figures. Marietta High School has a series of events including movie showings and speakers. At one school, Hoyos was a judge for a door-decorating contest, in which each classroom featured a historically Black college or university.
She also attended the walk-through for Lemon Street Elementary School, which with Lemon Street High School served Black students in Marietta during segregation. The high school was razed, but the grammar school was recently renovated and will house a night school and other school district programs.
“I really enjoyed learning about the renovation of the Lemon Street school and attending that event, and really listening to some of the Lemon Street alumni, just share their stories and what it was like to attend school there,” she said. “That was a highlight of how I was able to celebrate Black history within the city.”
At the district office, Hoyos is hosting lunch-and-learns about topics in Black culture and how they affect the workplace.
On Fridays, staff members have a little fun with Verzuz battles, a DJ battle popular on Instagram. The Marietta staff pit classic artists against each other: The Jackson 5 vs. New Edition; Earth, Wind and Fire vs. The Old Jays; Prince vs. Michael Jackson.
“It’s just a way to promote community within central office, but also to give facts with Black History Month about the artists and about the arts and music, as it pertains to Black culture,” she said. “Everyone has really, really enjoyed themselves with that, and everybody just wants to keep it going.”
Personally, Hoyos is talking to her family and sharing stories to get them thinking and talking about Black history.
“In my home, it’s having conversations, with my children, with my husband about...where we’ve been, where we are right now and where are we going?” she said. “At some point in time, the current will become history, you know, looking down the line and really talking to my children really, explicitly and intentionally about, what do we want our legacy to be? How do we want to show that we have taken the torch that has been passed to us from people before us, and really made right, or did right by them by the sacrifices that they’ve made?”
The Hoyos family is currently watching the ABC shows “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish,” and the Netflix series “Bookmarks,” which features celebrities reading children’s books by Black authors.
