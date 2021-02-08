Angela Orange, chair of the Marietta Board of Education, is celebrating Black history in part with the school district's recent completion of renovations at Lemon Street Grammar School.
The Lemon Street schools served Marietta's Black students during segregation. Although the high school has been razed, the grammar school was renovated after efforts from community members to save it.
"I would like to, first of all, just be very involved in the reopening of the Lemon Street school. I’m very proud of that. And participate in the activities surrounding (Black History Month), the school district activities we have going on," Orange said.
The grammar school will serve students as the home of Marietta City Schools' night school, alternative school and Marietta Performance Learning Center, after previously functioning as a warehouse. It also honors those who walked through the halls before, with historical displays outside the school and in the front hallway.
Friday, the public got a look at the renovated building and the history of the school, with recorded interviews with former students from Kennesaw State University's Lemon Street Oral History Collection.
The school district also intends to build a replica of the old high school on the spot where it once stood. Once open, the new building will serve as the district's central office and include a new board meeting room, community space and a museum.
Marietta High School is hosting a slew of Black History Month events this month, including a film series with viewings of "The Hate U Give" and "Loving," paint nights with art kits and Zoom sessions, virtual speakers, classroom activities and more. For the school's Black History Month lineup, visit mariettablackhistorymonth.weebly.com.
For Orange, Black History Month is a celebration and a reflection of past achievements, but it's also about the present and planning for the future.
"I plan to just reflect on the legacy of African Americans in my family, my whole community, celebrate the achievements, and reflect on, what do we need to do to move forward to get to where we need to be," she said.
