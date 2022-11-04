The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory warning Friday about early-season spread of respiratory viruses, like flu and RSV.
The advisory says the simultaneous spread of these viruses, along with COVID-19, could stress healthcare systems this fall and winter, echoing last week's warning from Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, is a common virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms but can cause severe symptoms in infants and young children.
The CDC has found an increase in RSV and RSV-associated emergency department visits in much of the U.S., but not the Southeast.
However, the CDC said that the Southeast currently has one of the highest levels of flu activity, and that cumulative hospitalizations related to flu are notably higher compared to past years.
The CDC recommends the most recent vaccinations against flu and COVID-19. There is no vaccine for RSV, but for eligible children there are preventive measures.
Those eligible for palivizumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, include infants born premature at less than 22 weeks, children under 2 with chronic lung or heart disease, and children with suppressed immune systems or neuromuscular disorders.
