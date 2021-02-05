Cobb County School District parents interested in transferring their children within the district for the 2021-22 year have until Feb. 28 to do so.
Under state law, parents have the opportunity to transfer their children from their neighborhood school to another school in the same district, so long as there is available space there. If the number of transfer requests exceeds the available capacity of a school, a random lottery will decide who transfers there.
According to a list of schools with open seats from the district, schools vary widely in their capacity. Kell High School has 440 seats open. Acworth, Hendricks, Lewis and Russell elementary schools and Palmer Middle School have over 200 seats. Kincaid, King Springs and Sedalia Park elementary schools and Floyd and Mabry middle schools each have less than 10 seats. Sedalia Park has just four. Other schools not on the list have no seats open for any grade level.
Last year, 1,172 students transferred for the 2020-2021 school year due to school preference, according to Nan Kiel, spokesperson for the district.
Other than school choice, children of district employees are eligible to transfer schools, and students who move outside their attendance area may be allowed to transfer to stay at their school. Students apply for magnet high schools in a separate process.
School board member Leroy Tre' Hutchins said it's important for parents to have school choice, but he worries too many are using it because they feel their children aren't getting the best quality education where they are.
"I believe that all parents need choices for what’s best for their children. I just wish the caliber of education was equitable in all of our schools so that choice wouldn’t be made just upon the determination of going to a better school," he said. "All the schools should be the best."
In his district, Hutchins said he sees families move out of Mableton in favor of elementary and middle schools outside the area. He'd like to see more students who are transferring do so because they're attracted to specialized programming, like STEM-certified and art-integrated schools.
For more information or to apply for a school transfer, visit www.cobbk12.org/page/8755/school-choice-transfers.
