The Cobb County School District is canceling its contract with ProTek Life, a manufacturer of sanitizing ultraviolet lights that has drawn scrutiny from a group of activist parents and the Cobb District Attorney’s office.
In a letter to parents and staff Wednesday, the CCSD said it was canceling the contract after the lights malfunctioned at Argyle Elementary Feb. 22.
“We have determined ProTek’s hardware does not meet the safety requirement described in and required by our (bidding) process,” the district said. “We have informed ProTek Life that we are stopping any further installations of ProTek’s UV lighting, are requiring the removal of all installed ProTek UV lights from Cobb schools, and are requesting repayment of funds paid to ProTek Life under the terms of the contract.”
The Cobb Board of Education approved the purchase of the lights and aqueous ozone hand sanitizing stations in December in a 4-2 vote with Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard opposed and David Morgan absent.
The lights were to be installed in ceiling panels across the district’s schools and turned on for an hour at 1 a.m. each night to break down pathogens and viruses on surfaces.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the technology would help curb the spread of coronavirus in district schools, but parents from a recently-formed group, Watching the Funds Cobb, have suggested the money could have been spent more efficiently.
The former owner of ProTek, Kennesaw businessman David Allen, has been implicated in an alleged kickback scheme in south Florida. According to prosecutors there, a school administrator steered contracts to another one of Allen’s companies, AlertPoint, in exchange for employment, luxury cars and a discount on a lakefront house in Acworth. AlertPoint provides a security system for CCSD. Allen died of the coronavirus in January.
Kim Isaza, a spokesperson for the Cobb District Attorney’s office, has confirmed the office has opened an “initial inquiry” into business practices at Cobb County School District, but declined to comment further.
The MDJ asked Cobb Board of Education Chair Randy Scamihorn about the district attorney’s inquiry Wednesday.
“I’ve had a lifetime of public service in the military and education, and it is not uncommon in any branch of the military that an inspection team will want to come in and look at part or all of your organization,” Scamihorn said. “Is it something that you look forward to? No, but is it something that’s sometimes necessary? Yes. … I completely expect our organization to fully cooperate with any visitors that we may have in the future.”
Scamihorn said he did not regret his vote approving the district’s purchase of the UV lights.
“We need to be very clear, the school board is not in management,” Scamihorn said. “As long as our management system is fair and just, then there shouldn’t be any hesitation … when items come before us.
“There’s been no indication, to my knowledge, that there’s any difficulties within our processes,” he continued.
The combined cost of the UV lights and hand sanitizing station was $12 million. Board members who voted against the purchase cited other pressing matters and a lack of data supporting the technology.
“We know that there’s very low-tech ways of fighting this virus: mask wearing and washing with just plain soap and water. So I am very concerned about using taxpayer money for these COVID technologies when we have not seen any studies, particularly peer-reviewed studies,” Davis said at the December meeting.
In the letter sent out Wednesday evening, the school district said, “UV light has long been used in hospitals, schools and other organizations to eliminate viral and bacterial threats. A UV-based solution was appealing to the District as it did not require the daily use of chemicals to clean surfaces used by students, staff, and faculty.”
For health and safety reasons, the lights were not supposed to operate when people were present. The district described the Feb 22 malfunction in its letter.
“It appears timing hardware and motion detectors did not work as described,” the letter reads. “These hardware failures led to UV lights turning on in two offices during a time of the day when they should not have been able to operate. Although no students were present in either office, one adult was present, suggesting the motion detector and timing hardware failed. In addition, other UV lights flickered on and off throughout the building in what appeared to be attempts to turn on.
“We acknowledge the success of the ProTek Life product during the proof of-concept period and ProTek Life’s belief that this is a single failure of their product,” the letter continued. “We also appreciate it does not appear any employees or students were harmed by this failure. However, we do not believe even a single failure to meet the high health and safety standard established in our RFP process is acceptable.”
Wednesday’s letter went to parents at Argyle, Baker, Belmont Hills, Bryant, City View, Ford, Murdock, Nicholson, Riverside, Smyrna and Sope Creek elementary schools.
