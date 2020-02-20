The first thing to know about the coronavirus that has made headlines the past two months is that we've seen it before. Well, sort of.
"COVID-19 is a new strain of a coronavirus first identified in early December in China," said Dr. Danny Branstetter, an infectious disease expert at Wellstar Health System. An outbreak in the early 2000s of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, was caused by the spread of another coronavirus. "So we’re talking about it because it’s new ... how do we diagnose it, how is it transmitted, what are the symptoms, and how far of a geographic spread is this going to have is what we’re trying to answer."
The new strain has already infected some 75,000 people as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization. That is almost 10 times the number of people SARS infected. It has killed more than 2,000 people, compared to the fewer than 800 SARS killed. But Branstetter said there is no reason for people in the U.S. to panic.
"I think we should be cautious but not worried," Branstetter said. "The risk at present of community spread remains low."
About 98% of confirmed cases and all but three deaths have been in China, according to WHO. On Feb. 13, the CDC reported the 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the U.S.
"There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan," according to the news release. "While 195 people were discharged from quarantine on Tuesday (Feb. 11), more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remain under federal quarantine and are being closely monitored to contain the spread of the virus."
Two people from metro Atlanta have been diagnosed with the disease, but they are currently under quarantine in Japan, having tested positive on a cruise ship, according to news reports.
Its symptoms, like those of the flu, can be mild, and include fever, coughing, a runny nose, diarrhea and vomiting, said Branstetter. But they can also be severe, causing liver and kidney failure. Branstetter said researchers are still trying to understand why the disease hits some people harder than it does others, but added that those with other health issues such as heart and lung disease "often have a more severe case."
Cobb & Douglas Public Health says its advice to people is the same as it is for the flu season: Wash your hands regularly avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay away from people who are sick.
Branstetter is also the medical director for infection prevention at Wellstar. As such, his duties include leading the system's preparedness for outbreaks for emerging infections such as the coronavirus. That means running drills for scenarios in which there is an influx of patients returning from travel to endemic areas and communicating with suppliers to ensure there are no disruptions during an outbreak.
Some protective measures specific to the coronavirus have already been taken.
"As part of our normal intake for each patient at our facilities, we do ask a travel history," Branstetter said. "The software was updated to include specific details regarding COVID-19 and travel to endemic areas and exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals. The electronic medical record software is updated frequently to align with recommendations by the CDC."
According to Branstetter, Wellstar hasn't "had to test any patient that has had any concerning travel and symptoms."
According to a Jan. 11 news release from DPH, 200 people who recently returned from China are self-monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus. No travelers returning to Georgia have had to be quarantined.
Most people who come down with coronavirus-like symptoms shouldn't panic, according to Branstetter.
"It is important to note at this time that only people who have traveled to endemic areas or have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19 have been infected in the U.S.," Branstetter said. "Therefore, if fevers, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat are present in a patient WITHOUT travel to endemic areas or exposure to someone with COVID-19, they more likely have influenza during this time of year."
The takeaway?
"It's not too late to get a flu shot," he said.
