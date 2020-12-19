For anti-abortion voters, the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia may be the last line of defense against the Democratic pro-choice agenda.
That was the message at a ‘Get Out the Pro-Life Vote’ rally held in Marietta on Saturday morning, where speakers called on Republicans to support US Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
The rally, organized by Catholic Vote, was held outside of the Planned Parenthood at 220 Cobb Parkway in Marietta. Waving “Vote Pro Life” placards, well over a hundred supporters thronged around a small tent and heard speeches from prominent anti-abortion activists.
The event was led by Mary Thomas, a former U.S. House of Representatives candidate from Tallahassee. Thomas said the rally was a “powerful exhortation that we must get out to vote.”
“It starts with all of you,” Thomas told the crowd. “I want each of you to please make a commitment that if you have not already voted in these runoffs, that you are gonna get out and vote, and you are going to vote pro-life.”
Also speaking to the crowd was Alveda King, the former Georgia House of Representatives member and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King attacked the Rev. Raphael Warnock, saying that he is undeserving of the mantle of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her uncle preached and Warnock is pastor.
“How can you serve the public and kill the public at the same time? … How are you going to serve your congregation and say it’s OK to kill babies?” King asked before leading the crowd in a rendition of "O Come, All Ye Faithful."
King was followed by Abby Johnson, an anti-abortion activist and former Planned Parenthood employee who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention. She denounced the Democratic Senate candidates as “two maniacs,” and gave a speech that brought some in the crowd to tears, cheers and outbursts of disgust, all in about 15 minutes.
“If you have social media, we have an obligation to share the truth. … To not share it is wrong. To not share it is essentially, possibly, a death penalty for children who are lost inside of buildings like that,” Johnson said, pointing towards the Planned Parenthood office.
“There is no issue that takes the lives of a million innocent human beings every single year. There is nothing more destructive, there is nothing more damaging in our society, in our world, than abortion.”
Johnson was thronged with admirers who commended her impassioned call to action. A crowd stood around her after the event waiting to take selfies, as she handed out business cards to supporters from a gold case.
Following the rally, Flora Moore of Orlando said that the upcoming runoffs are a crucial moment in history for anti-abortion voters.
“We’re almost there, to overturn this Roe versus Wade … and we need to keep the Senate here. Because if we don’t, then they’ll be able to do whatever they want to. And we can’t go back,” Moore said. She is a volunteer with Catholic Vote, and drove to Georgia from Florida on Friday to rally conservative voters.
“It’s a genocide to our community,” she said.
Asked for her thoughts on Warnock, who has called himself a “pro-choice pastor,” Moore said, “I think he’s a horrible, horrible person. Who in the world would ever say, you can’t serve in the military if you’re a Christian? He needs to read his Bible.”
As the crowd dissipated, Thomas did not comment on whether she was concerned about Republican turnout in the runoff following widespread claims of voter fraud.
“We know that this election is so, so very important. And always getting out the vote is very important in any election. So that’s what we’re really focused on today.”
Finally even the King family know what a radical Warnock is he is against the police, religious freedom, military, veterans. Hopefully everyone has realized this.
