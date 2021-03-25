EAST COBB — Hundreds of Catholic worshippers flocked to the Catholic Church of St. Ann on Sunday.
It wasn’t the church’s usual congregation, but rather composed of people from the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar, formerly Burma, and their descendants.
They came to worship, but also to grieve and protest against the military coup that recently took place in their home country.
In some ways it was a typical Catholic Mass, with reading of Scripture and Communion. But worshippers also carried flags, sang protest songs by candlelight and gave a salute used by protesters in Myanmar — three fingers, held straight up. After the service, they demonstrated outside the church with chants of “stop the coup,” “release our leaders” and “fight for democracy.”
The service was mostly conducted in Burmese, though Rev. Raymond Cadran, the church’s pastor, spoke to attendees in English.
“It has been a wonderful gift to hear the beautiful sound of your music and your prayers lifted to the Lord,” Cadran said, before offering “prayers for your strength in this time of difficulty in your mother country, prayers especially of consolation for you and your families, especially grieving those who have been lost.”
The church has a “long history with the people of Burma,” Cadran told the MDJ, because it is staffed by Missionaries of La Salette, which does missionary work in Myanmar.
“We pray with you for an end to the violence in Myanmar. We pray with you too, for the rebirth of democracy. And I promise that we will continue to accompany you on this journey with our prayers,” Cadran said.
The service was conducted by Associate Pastor Rev. Robert Lwin, who is from Myanmar and has been stationed at St. Ann for about six years. Lwin heard about the coup when a friend in New York called him.
“I was so confused, overwhelmed,” Lwin said in an interview after the service. “I couldn't sleep. I didn’t know what to do, because things like that, I thought would never happen again … The following day, I celebrated Mass. It took me almost five minutes to be able to begin the Mass. I couldn’t speak.”
In 2015, the pro-democracy government of Aung Sun Suu Kyi was elected to lead Myanmar, although the military held onto significant reins of power, according to the Associated Press.
Last month, following a landslide election victory for Suu Kyi’s party, she and other top politicians were imprisoned, and the junta was reimposed. Protests have been taking place ever since, and more than 100 protesters have been killed, per the AP. Thousands have been detained.
Cadran said he and Lwin decided to host a Mass for people from Myanmar to express their solidarity with the pro-democracy movement. Many attendees were from other congregations, namely Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain and Holy Cross Catholic Church near Tucker.
Most of Myanmar’s people are Buddhists of the Bamar ethnic group. Catholics are just 1% of the population — Lwin said many of the attendees were of the Chin, Kachin and Kayah ethnic groups.
Deacon Peter Swan of Jonesboro’s St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, also from Myanmar, is the former president of the National Conference of Burmese American Catholics. He said the coup was especially painful for older people who lived through a previous military coup, in 1962, and that he felt helpless being on the other side of the world.
But the young people of Myanmar have stood up and said “You (the military) have picked the wrong generation to pick on,” Swan said.
Internet blackouts have been instituted by the military. Most of the service’s attendees have probably not been able to speak with family back home since the coup, Lwin said.
“I just talked to my brother this morning. It was nighttime there,” Lwin said. “No more internet, no more Facebook. Those who can afford to buy Wi-Fi (do so). They can’t shut down the Wi-Fi because people have to work.”
Lwin learned that friends of his cousins had been killed in the violence, he said.
“Things are getting worse before they get any better,” Lwin said.
Swan said he hoped the United Nations and the Biden administration would take more forceful action.
“What is the number of dead people that they need before they step up and say, 'Enough is enough?'” Swan said.
The U.S. and the European Union imposed a second set of sanctions on individuals and groups associated with the coup this week.
Swan also asked for people to find avenues to support democracy, such as by donating money.
"Most of the Americans, they live in freedom, they never experienced tyranny and oppression," Lwin said. "They should understand and ... really read and you know, talk to people who have families back home."
Lwin said his sermon, delivered in Burmese, focused on God renewing the hearts of people.
“Young people, people of goodwill are out on the streets (in Myanmar) because their minds and hearts have been renewed after five years of democratic rule,” Lwin said. “So they want to fight for a better future, a better country, a better life.”
The sermon also touched on seeing the sacrifice of others, such as the protesters, and Jesus’s message of sacrifice.
“His suffering and death will lead to resurrection,” Lwin said. “So, the young people, they'll say, you killed my friend. I'm not afraid. I will also die for democracy and freedom.”
